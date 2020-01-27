Medical Group Management Association and Jackson Physician Search Partner to Improve Physician Recruitment for Medical Practices

As an executive partner of MGMA, Jackson Physician Search will have the opportunity to work with MGMA members by helping them fill key provider and leadership positions within their medical practices and health systems. As a trusted organization of more than 40 years, Jackson Physician Search implements proven recruitment methodologies and an aggressive, digital sourcing model coupled with personalized service – all of which enable medical practices to operate efficiently and provide quality care. This partnership will serve as a valuable asset to MGMA members, providing them with a dedicated firm whose innovative approach to recruiting has propelled it to become the fastest growing, permanent physician search firm in the industry.

Staffing shortages in medical practices often create precarious situations in which physicians and their teams are forced into picking up slack to help ensure high-quality levels of patient care. Over time, this can lead to a culture of burnout and stress, as well as have negative implications on the overall patient experience due to limited appointment availability and/or a lack of timely follow up on test results, messages and other medical requests.

"In today's healthcare environment of being faced with a physician shortage and a fluctuating employment landscape, it is more important than ever to align with partners that share the same vision for creating positive change for medical providers," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "Our partnership with Jackson Physician Search will provide our members with a recruitment partner that has a proven track record of filling searches quickly and cost effectively."

"Quickly recruiting candidates who fit the culture and will succeed in the role is a testament to our commitment to be the only search firm to use an all-digital sourcing strategy," added Tony Stajduhar, president, Jackson Physician Search. "This allows us to make faster physician and leadership placements and enables our clients to benefit from our 'Nordstrom-level' of customer service and the transparent recruitment process and fee structure that they have come to trust."

For more information on MGMA's executive partnership program click here.

Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

About MGMA

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practices. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 55,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 15,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. www.mgma.com

Media Contacts:

Hollon Kohtz, Assistant Director of Public Relations, MGMA

hkohtz@mgma.com

877.275.6462 x1209

Tony Stajduhar, President, Jackson Physician Search

tstajduhar@jacksonphysiciansearch.com

678.690.7908

SOURCE Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)

Related Links

http://www.mgma.com

