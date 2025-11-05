Medical Guardian Celebrates Caregivers Nationwide with 10,000 Free Medical Alert Devices during National Caregivers Month

Company launches nationwide initiative to recognize caregivers' essential role in supporting independence and safety for aging adults

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, in honor of National Caregivers Month, Medical Guardian, a leading digital health and safety solutions provider for aging adults, announced a nationwide initiative to offer free medical alert devices to caregivers and their families who sign up for a new membership.

Throughout the month of November, caregivers who enroll in a new membership for their loved ones can choose from any of Medical Guardian's best-selling devices free of charge with the activation of a monthly membership subscription. Each device option provides 24/7 emergency monitoring through U.S.-based response centers to ensure help is always one button press away. The company anticipates distributing roughly 10,000 devices through this initiative, honoring caregivers who help others live safely and independently. *

"Caregivers are the quiet heroes who help loved ones age safely and confidently at home, who make independence possible," said Geoff Gross, CEO and Founder of Medical Guardian. "They give everything: their time, energy, and compassion, often without expecting anything in return. This initiative is our way of saying thank you for the selfless work that they do and providing them the same peace of mind they create for others every day."

According to the 2025 edition of Caregiving in the U.S. released by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, the caregiving landscape now includes 63 million Americans, representing a nearly 50 percent increase since 2015. As caregiver burnout and financial strain continue to rise, Medical Guardian's initiative aims to reduce some of that burden by making reliable safety technology more accessible to families who need it most.

"Caregivers often prioritize everyone else's needs before their own," said Matt Guerrieri, CMO of Medical Guardian. "This campaign is about recognition and relief. We want caregivers to feel seen, supported, and equipped with the tools that help them protect the people they love."

Caregivers can learn more about the initiative or redeem the offer by visiting www.medicalguardian.com/caregivers-month.

*Free device offer available with new Medical Guardian membership and activation of a monthly subscription plan. Terms and conditions apply. Offer valid through November 30, 2025, while supplies last.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005 and based in Philadelphia, Medical Guardian is a leader in digital health and safety solutions, empowering over 625,000 aging adults to live independently and safely. The company delivers 24/7 protection through Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Engagement Services. With a 93% customer satisfaction rate, a 4.7+ star rating on Google Reviews, and an 83 Net Promoter Score, Medical Guardian is recognized for its commitment to safety and service. Named the Top Medical Alert Device in 2025 by NCOA and Forbes Health, the company continues to lead the way in aging-in-place technology. Learn more at www.medicalguardian.com.

