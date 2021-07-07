Medical Guardian Names Brian Simmermon As New CIO

"Brian has a proven track record of success in both business to business and business to consumer markets in a variety of industries. He brings a wealth of experience on improving customer experience and satisfaction that is matched by his entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative nature," Medical Guardian CEO Geoff Gross said. "We are excited to have his leadership and expertise on our team."

Following his 13-year tenure at Subaru of America in Cherry Hill, N.J., Simmermon served as CIO at Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC, in Berwyn, Pa. There, in a month's time, he led the implementation of technology updates to migrate 5,000 call center agents from onsite facilities to secure work-from-home environments. Additionally, he has served as senior vice president in Applications Development for QVC, Inc., in West Chester, Pa., and CIO at The Franklin Mint in Franklin Center, Pa.

He is the past president for the Society for Information Management Professionals also serves as a board member at Hopeworks in Camden, N.J. Simmermon is an alumnus of Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J.

Medical Guardian worked with Tag CXO, a firm that connects CIOs on a fractional basis with mid-sized companies, to recruit Simmermon for the role.

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions. The company offers a full suite of connected care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to more than 175,000 aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of their lives while remaining safe in their own homes. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles. For more information about Medical Guardian, visit medicalguardian.com .

