Medical Guardian Receives Growth Investment from Water Street Healthcare Partners

With the number of Americans aged 65 years and older increasing along with seniors' desire to live in their own homes as they age, demand for Medical Guardian's medical alert services continues to rise. The company is one of the nation's leading PERS providers with more than 160,000 active subscribers across the country. Medical Guardian offers a suite of connected care solutions that enable seniors to live their day-to-day lives safely and independently. Its products are fully integrated with customer support services, providing seniors with 24/7 protection and deploying emergency personnel if an alert is received.

"Medical Guardian has developed our products and services to meet the needs of a growing senior population that is focused, now more than ever, on aging in place," said Geoff Gross, founder and CEO, Medical Guardian. "Water Street's investment strongly positions Medical Guardian to strategically expand our health care partnerships and services, and advance our mission of empowering our customers to live their lives without limits."

He added, "Water Street has an impressive track record of investing in successful health care services companies and building them into market leaders. I recognized right away the caliber of their team and their depth of knowledge in health care."

Medical Guardian has grown rapidly since its founding in 2005. Named to Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for the past eight years, the company is a recognized leader in direct-to-consumer PERS strategies. Working with Water Street, Medical Guardian will invest in acquisitions and organic initiatives to expand its health care partnerships and channels, and extend its offering into complementary services.

"Medical Guardian has demonstrated that its senior health solutions are a leading choice for consumers directly selecting their PERS provider," said Max Mishkin, partner, Water Street. "Working with Geoff and his team, we will collaborate with organizations across the health care industry to aggressively expand the company's presence, and we will pursue strategic acquisitions and additional growth initiatives to further enhance the company's suite of offerings."

Financial terms of Water Street's investment in Medical Guardian are not being disclosed. Imperial Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Medical Guardian.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Water Street, visit waterstreet.com.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions. The company offers a full suite of connected care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to more than 160,000 aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe in their own home. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles. For more information about Medical Guardian, visit medicalguardian.com.

SOURCE Medical Guardian