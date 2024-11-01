Medical Home Network CMO Dr. Henish Bhansali Appointed to PTAC

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Accountability Office (GAO) appointed Dr. Henish Bhansali, chief medical officer of Medical Home Network (MHN), to a three-year term as a member of the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC). PTAC, made up of frontline stakeholders, submits recommendations to government agencies about how to deliver high-value care to Medicare beneficiaries.

"PTAC provides valuable information to the Department of Health and Human Services aimed at maximizing the value of the $1 trillion in annual Medicare spending," Gene Dodaro, comptroller general of the United States and head of the GAO, said in a statement. "I am pleased to announce the appointment of two new committee members with extensive knowledge and experience in value-based payment and care models."

Dr. Bhansali joined MHN as CMO in 2023 and works to empower federally qualified health centers to meet the whole-person needs of their patients and succeed in value-based care arrangements. He has over 12 years of experience in healthcare management, medical education and healthcare consulting.

Krishna Ramachandran, senior vice president of health transformation and provider adoption at Blue Shield of California, is the other newly appointed PTAC member. Ramachandran and Dr. Bhansali join newly reappointed members Dr. Lawrence Kosinski and Dr. Soujanya Pulluru on the committee.

"I firmly believe value-based care is needed for the continued success of FQHCs and community health centers," said Dr. Bhansali. "I am eager to collaborate with other like-minded experts on the committee on how we can restructure and design payment models to drive value for all Americans."

In addition to serving on PTAC, Dr. Bhansali is a board member of NAACOS and is a Presidential Leadership Scholar.

Medical Home Network (MHN) is dedicated to its mission to transform care in the safety net and build healthier communities. MHN partners with federally qualified health centers nationwide to support them in becoming successful value-based care providers. MHN's model of care and approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results in value-based care arrangements. In 2024, Modern Healthcare named MHN one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the fourth year in a row. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

