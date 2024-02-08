Medical Home Network CMO Dr. Henish Bhansali Selected as 2024 Presidential Leadership Scholar

Joins a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world; will learn from the presidential leadership examples of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Henish Bhansali, Chief Medical Officer of Medical Home Network (MHN, a company transforming care in America's safety net), is one of 60 Scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars' (PLS) ninth class. For nearly a decade, PLS has served as a catalyst for a diverse network of leaders brought together to collaborate and create meaningful change in the United States and around the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson and their administrations.

Dr. Henish Bhansali, Chief Medical Officer of Medical Home Network

The class was selected after a rigorous application and review process. Scholars were chosen based on their leadership potential and the strength of their personal leadership projects aimed at improving civic engagement or social good by addressing a problem or need in their community, the country, or the world.

Dr. Bhansali has dedicated his career to transforming healthcare for low-income, disenfranchised patients who face barriers to care. He joined MHN in 2023 from Duly Health and Care (formerly DuPage Medical Group), where he was Senior Vice President and Medical Director of Medicare Advantage. He led value-based care model design and delivery for Medicare Advantage patients across the full care continuum. He also previously focused on the care of dual-eligible patients at Oak Street Health, and Medicaid and undocumented patients at the University of Chicago's site at NorthShore University HealthSystem.

"I'm passionate about the promise of value-based care — enabling all providers to succeed in it is table stakes to the future of the U.S. healthcare system," said Dr. Bhansali. "Currently, care teams and care models at most federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) are not structured for an outcomes-focused, value-based approach to care. But the FQHC patient population is also the most poised for and in need of that approach. It is imperative for the viability of healthcare in the US that we make this transition."

During the six-month program, Dr. Bhansali will develop his initiative focused on more deeply understanding the needs of care teams and business leaders at FQHCs and designing a care delivery model that aligns incentives and operations with patient outcomes. He hopes to share his insights and learnings with other institutions and government agencies such as CMS and CMMI to further value-based care nationally and the state of healthcare in the U.S. overall.

"Dr. Bhansali is a visionary in both value-based care and community healthcare and so deserving of this national recognition," said Cheryl Lulias, president and CEO of MHN. "He will no doubt bring his learnings and experiences from the PLS program back to benefit MHN and, in turn, the federally qualified health centers we partner with across the nation."

Over the course of the program, Scholars will travel to each participating presidential center to learn from key former administration officials including former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, business and civic leaders, and leading academics. They will study and put into practice varying approaches to leadership and exchange ideas to help strengthen their impact in the communities they serve.

Scholars have consistently reported remarkable growth in skills, responsibilities, and opportunities for impact since the program began in 2015. For example, 91% of Scholars said their confidence in how they lead social change has improved as a result of the PLS program.

The 2024 program kicked off on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C.

