Medical Image Management Market to be Worth $7.22 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Medical Image Management Market by Product {PACS [Departmental (Radiology, Cardiology), Enterprise], VNA [(On-Premise, Hybrid, Cloud), (Independent, PACS Vendor)], AICA, Universal Viewer}, End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the medical image management market is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4761

The increasing investments in medical imaging technologies contribute to the growth of this market. Factors driving investments in medical imaging technologies include efforts by government bodies to modernize imaging facilities & research, the proliferation of diagnostic imaging centers, the rising global geriatric population & associated growth in the incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer, and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities. For instance, in October 2021, DeepSight Technology, Inc. (U.S.) announced raising USD 25 million in Series A funding. DeepSight Technology aims to enhance non-invasive & invasive medical imaging for multiple diagnostic procedures company plans to use the funds to advance its medical imaging technology platform and scale its business.

Additionally, the integration of PACS & VNA with EMR creates an opportunity for market growth. As medical images are an important part of the EHR, it is important to converge image data from PACS into EHR, as integrating diagnostic images into the medical record is a significant component of the documentation and information supporting the clinical decision-making process. Large health systems have different EMRs and different imaging solutions across many departments. Integrating images and having them in one repository is in high demand. Increasing demand for collaborative and patient-centered care is an opportunity for the VNA & PACS medical image management solutions.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4761

The global medical image management market is segmented by product (picture archive communication System (PACS), Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Application-independent Clinical Archives (AICA), Enterprise/Universal Viewers), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product, the VNA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on procurement model, the VNA segment is divided into departmental VNA and enterprise VNA. The enterprise VNA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. Enterprise VNA covers multiple sites, typically for covering all the imaging data from multiple systems, departments, facilities, and vendors, into a centralized clinical data foundation. It consolidates medical image data from multiple imaging departments into a master directory and corresponding consolidated storage solution, thus replacing the individual archives associated with departmental PACS. As a result, the enterprise VNA effectively becomes the unified image data repository for the electronic medical record (EMR) system.

Quick Buy – Medical Image Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/45749959

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to early diagnosis for their prevention and the growing adoption of healthcare IT in hospitals.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical image management market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the regional growth are the rise in demand for medical imaging, the increasing government initiatives for healthcare IT implementation and the rising adoption of imaging modalities in departments such as radiology, cardiology, pathology, and mammalogy, among others.

Some of the key players operating in the medical image management market are Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Mach7 Technologies (U.S.), BridgeHead Software Ltd. (U.K.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Merative (U.S.), Sectra AB (Sweden), and Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-management-market-4761

Scope of the Report:

Medical Image Management Market, by Product

Picture Archive Communication System (PACS)

PACS Market, by Type



Departmental PACS





Radiology PACS







Cardiology PACS







Mammography PACS







Traditional Mammography PACS









Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS







Other Departmental PACS





Enterprise PACS



PACS Market, by Delivery Model



On-premise PACS





Web/Cloud-based PACS

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

VNA Market, by Delivery Model



On-premise VNA





Hybrid VNA





Web/Cloud-based VNA



VNA Market, by Procurement Model



Enterprise VNA





Multi-departmental VNA







Multi-site VNA





Departmental VNA



VNA Market, by Vendor Type



PACS Vendors





Independent Software Vendors





Infrastructure Vendors

Application-independent Clinical Archives

AICA Market, by Vendor Type



VNA Vendors





Native AICA Vendors

Enterprise/Universal Viewers

(Note: Other departmental PACS include pathology, dental, ophthalmology, and orthopedics PACS.)

Medical Image Management Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include ambulatory surgical clinics, universities/education centers, government & non-government organizations, and academic research institutes)

Medical Image Management Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4761

Report Details:

Telehealth Market by Component [Hardware (Peripheral Devices, Monitor), Software (Cloud, On-premise), Services (Real-time, Remote Monitoring)], Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Psychiatry), End User (Provider, Payer, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/telehealth-market-4174

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), Image (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI), Application (Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center)—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-analysis-software-market-5383

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market by Component (Software, Services), Specialty (Radiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Oncology), Modality (MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-medical-diagnostics-market-5312

Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center), and Geography - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/breast-imaging-market-4959

Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (X-ray (Digital, Analog), MRI (Closed, Open), Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, PET), Application (Orthopedic, OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/diagnostic-imaging-market-4950

3D Sensing and Imaging Market by Type, Technology (LiDAR, Structured Light, Time-Of-Flight), Application (Medical Imaging, Industrial Automation), and End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/3D-sensing-and-imaging-market-5358

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/67/medical-image-management-market-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.