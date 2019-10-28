Medical Imaging Agents Global Market - Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Chemical substances that improve the visibility of specific organs, tissues or blood vessel during a diagnostic imaging investigation are known as medical imaging agents which comprises of contrast agents and nuclear medicine.







These substances are administered directly through veins, arteries, and joints or consumed orally. X-ray and computed tomography (CT) imaging exams makes use of iodinated and barium based contrast agents, whereas, Gadolinium-based contrast agents are preferred in MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging). These substances improve the reporting or accuracy of how internal structures of body are working and any associated abnormalities. Ultrasound scans makes use of special contrast agents called microbubbles which strongly interact with the ultrasound beam and enhances the details of heart, liver and kidney. Nuclear medicine is a highly multi-disciplined medical imaging specialty sector that uses small amounts of radioactive material in order to diagnose diseases. According to IQ4I estimates, the Medical imaging agents market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR of from 2019 to 2026 to reach $12,290.7 million by 2026.



Medical imaging agents global market by molecule/isotope segmented into contrast agents and nuclear medicine. According IQ4I Research, the contrast agents global market is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The contrast agents global market by molecule is segmented into Iodine based [Ionic (Monomeric and Dimeric), Non-Ionic (Monomeric and Dimeric)], Gadolinium-based contrast agents [Macrocyclic (Ionic and Non-Ionic), Linear (Ionic and Non-Ionic)], microbubble based contrast agent and others which include Barium, iron and dyes. Iodine-based contrast agents market held the largest market revenue in 2019 and microbubble segment is the fastest growing segment at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to expansion in disease indications. Based on ionicity, the Iodine-based contrast agent is segmented into ionic and non-ionic. Non-Ionic Iodine-based contrast agents market accounted the largest share in 2019. Non-ionic iodine contrast agents are used more because of lower osmolality, they are better tolerated and another advantage is that, they appear to have less toxicity. Ionic Iodine based contrasts are further segmented by its chemical structure into monomers and dimers. Monomers market accounted for the largest share in 2019. Non-Ionic Iodine based contrasts are further segmented by its chemical structure into monomeric and dimeric. Monomerics market accounted the largest share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 as they are safer and tolerable when compared to ionic contrast agents and low osmolar agents do not dissociate into a particle in solution and helps in reducing the neurotoxicity.



As estimated by IQ4I Research, the nuclear medicine global market is poised to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increased radioisotopes applications, rise in public awareness, use of SPECT/CT and PET/CT imaging scans, abundance of radiopharmaceuticals, advancement in imaging technology (hybrid imaging) is boosting nuclear medicine market growth. In addition, increasing need in emerging markets, production of radiopharmaceuticals from cyclotrons, efficient diagnosis and treatments, emerging radio isotopes and replacement of old/traditional equipments are the opportunities likely to propel the growth of nuclear medicine market.



The nuclear medicine global market by isotopes are segmented into Technetium (Tc-99m), Thallium (Tl-201), Gallium (Ga-67), Iodine (I-123), Xe-133, Samarium (Sm-153), Rhenium (Re-186), Flurodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG), Gallium (Ga-68), Rubidium (Rb-82) and others. Technetium (Tc-99m) isotope market held largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 and Flurodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) is projected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to accuracy.



The Medical imaging agents market by modality is segmented into X-Ray/CT, MRI, Ultrasound, SPECT and PET. X-Ray/CT market held the largest market revenue in 2019 and ultrasound segment is growing rapidly at high double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increased use in diagnostic procedures especially echocardiography, focal liver lesions and ultrasonography of urinary tract.



The Medical imaging agents market by applications is segmented into cardiovascular, cancer, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, neurology, nephrology, obstetrics & gynecology, pulmonary, hepatology and others which include neck, bone and salivary gland imaging. Cardiovascular market accounted for the largest share in 2019 and cancer is the fastest growing market with projected single digit CAGR growth from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in cancer imaging such as lung, thyroid and breast cancer imaging procedures using Iodine, Gadolinium and microbubble contrast agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Medical imaging agents market by route of administration is segmented into intravascular, oral, rectal and others, which include intraosseous, intrathecal and intravesicle. Intravascular accounted for largest share in 2019 and is the fastest growing market with projected mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular, cancer, neurology, nephrology related conditions which require Iodine, Gadolinium, microbubble contrast agent and nuclear medicine to be administered intravascular.



Medical imaging agents market by imaging is segmented into diagnostic and interventional imaging. Diagnostic imaging commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Interventional imaging segment is estimated to grow rapidly at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in image guide procedures and increase in aging population who usually opt minimally invasive procedures.



Medical imaging based on the end-user market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic & ambulatory surgical centers and others which include academic and research institutes. Hospitals market accounted largest share in 2019, the rising demand for the diagnosis using CT or X-Ray, MRI, ultrasound, SPECT and PET imaging procedures due to increase in incidence and prevalence of diseases, ready availability of cyclotrons for generation of isotopes and presence of trained technicians who can handle radioisotopes. Diagnostic & Ambulatory surgical centers is the fastest growing market and is estimated to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in number of diagnostic procedures related to musculoskeletal (arthroscopy, imaging of spine), gastrointestinal (imaging of abdomen, GI tract) and obstetrics & gynecology (hysterosalpingography).



Geographically, North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2019 due to favorable reimbursement coverage, technological advancement in equipment, increased utilization of fusion imaging and increase in incidence and prevalence of diseases conditions due to change in lifestyle, obesity has led the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increased healthcare awareness, improved economic growth, large patient pool, and rising aged population.



The Medical imaging agents global market is a competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares and also acquiring companies for product expansion. Some of the key players in the Medical imaging agents global market are Bayer Group (Germany), Bracco Group (Italy), Curium Pharma (France), Cardinal Health (U.S), Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan), Fujipharma Co. Ltd (Japan), GE Company (GE Healthcare) (U.S.), Guerbet (France), Jubilant Life science (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging (U.S.) and Novartis International AG (Advanced accelerator) (Switzerland).



The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America



• Europe



• Asia-Pacific



• Rest of the World (RoW)



