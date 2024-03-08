Medical Imaging and Informatics Market Top Growth Opportunities for 2024 - Technological Solutions to the Radiologist Shortage

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Medical Imaging and Informatics, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical imaging and informatics market evolves rapidly, in tandem with the transformation that the global healthcare industry is experiencing. Various opportunities and challenges emerge as the industry greatly emphasizes advancing patient care sustainability, health equity, staff shortages, and the rapid growth of AI in medical imaging are the topics that most attract the industry's interest.

In that context, this report seeks to identify and present the top 5 growth opportunities in the medical imaging and informatics industry. Technological solutions, such as AI and cloud, may help overcome staff shortages and be applied for various applications in different imaging modalities.

Mobile imaging solutions will help provide access to rural patients as well as aged or immobile patients who require diagnostic imaging at their bedside or in non-hospital sites. Regarding sustainability, medical imaging equipment manufacturers aim to achieve net zero emissions in the next two decades by taking various measures to reduce carbon emissions in the magnetic resonance segment.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

Technological Solutions to the Radiologist Shortage

Mobile Imaging Expands Access to Imaging across the Continuum of Care

AI Marketplace Expansion Offers More Choices for Healthcare Providers

Cloud-based Enterprise Imaging

Sustainability and Decarbonization

