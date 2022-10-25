Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report 2022: Portability of Equipment, the Digitization of Readings or Measurement Values & Development of Hybrid Imaging Systems Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical imaging equipment market to exhibit dynamic growth globally

The global medical imaging equipment market is increasing competently, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%. Worldwide, increasing diagnostic procedures along with has significantly increased the demand. Inventive product launches in the cardiology, neurology and orthopedics industry, high pool of patients with abundant lifestyle conditions are key factors driving the overall growth of medical imaging equipment market globally.

Medical imaging equipment utilizes energy waves to produce 2-D and 3-D images of human organs. However, the new technological assessment in the field of medical imaging equipment market are trending towards manufacturing of cost-effective, minimally invasive, portable and precise equipment. The global market was valued at US$ 35,982.8 Mn in 2020 and expected to reach US$ 55,090.5 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

X-ray devices expected to register higher growth by the end of 2030

X-ray devices market was the largest market in base year 2021 due to high adoption rate, market penetration and one of the most matured markets in medical imaging. Stationary/fixed and portable are the major types of X-ray systems; portable X-ray devices are of two types, viz. mobile and handheld, and have high adoption rates due to their usability in ICUs and emergency departments. Patient transfer from the designated unit to the radiology unit involves high risk to the patient's health along with additional logistic expenses. However, to overcome this problem, the preferences of medical practitioners are rapidly shifting toward application of portable X-ray equipment.

Increasing ageing population, adoption of high-end equipment, and the presence of top manufacturers holds the U.S. in dominant position

In 2021, the U.S. is the leading market due to an increase in adoption of imaging devices with growing awareness about early diagnosis with enhanced outcomes. Increasing demand for high-end ultrasound, nuclear imaging, X-ray and MRI devices with multiple applications in hospitals and specialty clinics will drive the market growth on a global scale. The growth of portable devices with demand for the ever-expanding range of medical imaging equipment in Asia, and Middle East will further spur the demand. Moreover, rising medical tourism in developing nations for cheaper treatment options will drive market growth.

Increased research and development with a strong product portfolio in the developed regions

The medical imaging technologies will play vital role in the technological development of medical diagnostics and therapeutics. The significant growth observed in developing countries is expected to increase the demand for medical imaging equipment in the near future. The major factors assisting the growth of medical imaging equipment market are the portability of equipment, the digitization of readings or measurement values, development of hybrid imaging systems, and the rising adaptation of non-ionizing imaging modalities such as optical and ultrasound systems.

Market Segmentation

Product

X-ray Devices

Stationary X-Ray Devices

Portable X-Ray Devices

Ultrasound Systems

Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound Systems

Compact/Portable Ultrasound Systems

Computer Tomography (CT) Scanners

Stationary CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

Closed MRI Equipment

Open MRI Equipment

Nuclear Imaging Equipment

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Scanners

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners

Technology

X-ray Technology

Analog X-ray Technology

Digital Radiography (DR)

Computed Radiography (CR)

Ultrasound Technology

2-D Ultrasound Imaging Technology

3-D & 4-D Ultrasound Imaging Technology

Doppler Ultrasound Technology

HIFU

Lithotripsy

Computer Tomography (CT) Technology

Low-Slice CT Scanners (

Medium-Slice CT Scanners (64 Slices)

High-Slice Scanners (& gt;64 Slices)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Technology

High-Field MRI

Mid-Field MRI

Low-Field MRI

Nuclear Imaging Technology

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Oncology

Urology

Others

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: By End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Company Profile

