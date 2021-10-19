Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to be worth US$ 28.78 bn by 2031, Government Initiatives to Grow Awareness about Available Healthcare Technologies Drive Sales Avenues in Market, Notes TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipment repair & maintenance, equipment removal & relocation, technical training, software upgrades, and refurbished systems are some of the service types available in the global medical imaging equipment services market.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) state that the global medical imaging equipment services market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This report provides complete data and analysis on several important aspects of the market.

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Key Findings

Increased Need for Timely Repair and Maintenance of Medical Equipment Fuels Sales Opportunities in Market

In order to achieve precise and timely outcomes of different medical tests performed, there is a need for regular maintenance of medical instruments involved in such processes. This factor is projected to create demand for equipment repair and maintenance services in the market.

Key Enterprises Concentrate on Expansion of Service Offerings

Major market players are diverting their investments toward the development of new service offerings. Moreover, many enterprises are focused on innovations and technological advancements in order to achieve reduced test time and rapid processing.

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Growth Boosters

Government bodies of several nations across the globe are taking initiatives to increase awareness about the presence of different advanced technologies in the healthcare industry. This factor is expected to create lucrative avenues for players in the global medical imaging equipment services market in the years to come.

In recent years, there is a notable growth in the prevalence of numerous health conditions. In addition, there has been a rise in older population across the globe. These factors are resulting into increased demand for different healthcare services, thereby driving sales of medical imaging equipment services in the world.

Notable growth in need for diagnostic scans is expected to result in increased demand for medical imaging equipment services, which may help in the market expansion in the near future

Technological advancements in the medical imaging equipment systems are projected to result into timely disease diagnosis and management and prevention of critical-to-analyze diseases in a precise, cost-effective, and swift manner

Surge in demand for high-end healthcare services and economic development of many emerging economies across the world are likely to work in favor of the global medical imaging equipment services market

The North America medical imaging equipment services market is anticipated to expand on the back of presence of many key players in the region

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Competition Landscape

The market has presence of many players, which makes it highly competitive. Many players in the market are investing heavily in the R&D activities.

In recent years, there has been a considerable growth in the number of independent service organizations (ISOs) in the market providing medical imaging equipment services. Moreover, the number of local OEMs offering high-end services has increased. These factors are projected to result into expansion of the medical imaging equipment services market.

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Key Players

The study performs profiling of some of the key players operating in the medical imaging equipment services market. Thus, the research document delivers all important information, including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players profiled in the market report.

Some of the key players in the medical imaging equipment services market are:

Athea Group

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon, Inc.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG)

Shimadzu Corporation

Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Segmentation

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, by Modality

Ultrasound



MRI



CT



X-ray



Others

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, by Services Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers



Independent Service Providers Cardiology

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, by Services Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation



Equipment Repair & Maintenance



Refurbished Systems



Technical Training



Software Upgrades

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, by End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Others

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

