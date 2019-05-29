Medical Imaging Equipment Services: The Future of the Market, 2025 - Wearable Devices, AI Tools and Mobile Applications Seek to Proliferate Diagnostic Imaging

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Segments:

OEM

Other Service Providers

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players, such as:

Agfa HealthCare N.V. ( Belgium )

) Althea Group ( Italy )

) Medical Equipment Solutions & Applications Sagl ( Switzerland )

) Aramark Corporation ( USA )

) BC Technical Inc. ( USA )

) Esaote S.p.A ( Italy )

) Fonar Corporation ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Hitachi Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hologic Inc. ( USA )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

Benefits Associated with Outsourcing Model Build Massive Momentum

Future Market Prospects Remain Highly Promising

Analysis by Geographic Region

Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in Developing Regions

Analysis by Service Provider Type

OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market

Non-OEM Vendors Find Little Space to Thrive

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Key Market Determinant

Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments

Reimbursement Policies

Repair Contract Volumes



3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Imaging in Care Delivery & Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging Equipment: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

List of Modalities by Type - Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities

Northbound Trajectory in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across Modalities: A Review

X-Ray

Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Medicine

Gamma Camera

PET

Key Trends in the Imaging Equipment Market Favoring Wider Uptake of Outsourcing Services

Steep Increase in Medical Diagnostic Volumes

Growing Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies

Wearable Devices, AI Tools and Mobile Applications Seek to Proliferate Diagnostic Imaging

Prominence of 3D Technology

3D Ultrasound

3D Computed Tomography Angiography

3D Medical Imaging and Artificial Intelligence

3D Tomosynthesis

Cost Related Issues Associated with Electronic Systems Used in Diagnostics

Sustained Focus on Equipment Modernization

Imaging Medical Equipment Market: Competitive Scenario

Aged and Outdated Equipment - Primary Demand Driver

Refurbished Equipment Fueling Services Market

Full Coverage or Part Policies - the Tussle Continues

Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service

Remote Services - An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch

Online Applications to become More Common

Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment

Demographic Factors Favor Growth



4. MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT SERVICES: AN OVERVIEW

Introduction

Types of Services

Site Planning, Installation & Training

Repair Services

Maintenance Services

Preventive & Corrective Maintenance

Electrical Safety Checks

Software Upgrade

Other Services

Types of Vendors

OEMs

Other Service Providers



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

OEM Vendors Consolidate Market Share at ISO's Expense

Complex Maintenance Requirements of Imaging Equipment Favors OEMs

OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position

OEMs Focus on Multi-Vendor Service Contracts

Non-OEM Vendors Seek to Widen Footprint Offering Top Class Services

Portfolio Expansion Remains the Key Strategy for Vendors Across the Board

M&A: A Novel Approach to Expand Portfolio

Select M&A Deals in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market (2013-2019)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA Snaps Up CORE Medical Imaging

SPBS Acquires Deccaid Services

Althea Delivers Samsung Imaging Systems to Leicester General Hospital through Vendor-Independent Managed Service

Consortium of Chinese Investors Acquires Esaote

TRIMEDX Acquires Aramark's Healthcare Technologies Business

Althea Acquires TBS Group

HealthMed360 Snaps Up Vector Medical Imaging

Canon Renames Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation as Canon Medical Systems

Canon Medical Systems Europe Acquires DelftHold

Canon Medical Systems to Acquire GRIENSU

Smith Seckman Reid Acquires Strategic Hospital Resources

TIAA Bank Acquires GE Capital's Healthcare Equipment Financing Portfolio

Intelerad Medical Systems Acquires Clario Medical

Dedicated Imaging Solutions and Advanced Imaging Systems Merge

Fosun Pharmaceutical to Invest in EOS Imaging

Koninklijke Philips to Acquire EPD Solutions

Royal Philips Inks Global Partnership Deal with Hologic

Agfa HealthCare Inks Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier

Alpha Source Acquires BC Technical

Hitachi Establishes Hitachi Healthcare America Corporation

Royal Philips Snaps Up Spectranetics

Resilience Capital Partners Establishes Innovatus Imaging

GE Healthcare Inaugurates Repair Operations Center in Wisconsin

Jordan Health Products Rebrands Itself as Avante Health Solutions

Quality Medical Opens New Service Center in Georgia

Health Management Company of America Acquires Radwell

Vital Images Acquires Karos Health

RTI Electronics Collaborates with BC Group International

BBS Medical Partners with Imaging First

Transtate Equipment Collaborates with Jordan Health Products

FUJIFILM Forms Strategic Alliance with Renovo Solutions

Varex Imaging Acquires Medical Imaging Business of PerkinElmer



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46)

The United States (27)

(27) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (13)

(13) Germany (1)

(1)

Italy (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/maagiw

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

