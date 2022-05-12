Medical Imaging Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America| X-Ray Imaging Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Medical Imaging Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the medical imaging market by Product (X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT scanner imaging, and SPECT/PET imaging) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The medical imaging market share growth in the x-ray imaging segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for X-ray systems is likely to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, owing to technological advances and increased adoption of portable and mobile X-ray systems. The new generation of mobile X-ray units offers more advantages in terms of efficiency and cost savings than standalone X-ray systems. Wireless mobile X-ray systems offer flexibility to healthcare facilities, enabling them to share medical images between mobile systems or between fixed-room and mobile systems. Vendors are investing in the development of innovative mobile and portable X-ray systems.

To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments - Request a sample report

Medical Imaging Market: Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the medical imaging market increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Medical imaging equipment is used for diagnosing severe and chronic conditions. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is expected to trigger the demand for diagnostic products, including medical imaging systems, and subsequently drive the growth of the global medical imaging market. The incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is growing across the world. The high incidence of cancer is increasing the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, which is expected to drive the growth of the global medical imaging market. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of other chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, will augment the demand for medical imaging systems.

Medical Imaging Market: High costs associated with medical imaging hamper growth

The high costs associated with medical imaging will be a major challenge for the medical imaging market during the forecast period. The high cost of medical imaging equipment and procedures can increase the cost burden on end-users and patients, respectively. For instance, the average cost of an MRI machine is in the range of $150,000-$300,000. Also, additional costs are needed for remodeling, installation, and maintenance. Additionally, medical imaging equipment requires annual service maintenance. The service maintenance cost includes the cost of preventative maintenance, parts, labor charges, and technicians' allowance. This further increases the cost for end-users, such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics. The high costs associated with medical imaging procedures can reduce their adoption, especially in developing countries. This is expected to limit the growth of the market.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Now!

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Medical Imaging Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The vascular graft market share is expected to increase by USD 1.55 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.22%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.22%. The predicted growth for the breast imaging technologies market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 2.30 billion at a progressing CAGR of 8.73%. Download a sample now!

Medical Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ultrasound imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MRI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CT scanner imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SPECT/PET imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Canon Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio