Medical Imaging Market | Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Conditions to Emerge as Key Driver | Expected Growth of $ 13.49 bn by 2025

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and upgrades in medical imaging modalities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The medical imaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Medical Imaging Market is segmented as below:

Product

X-ray Imaging



Ultrasound Imaging



MRI



CT Scanner Imaging



SPECT/PET Imaging

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the medical imaging market in the healthcare equipment industry include Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Medical Imaging Market size

Medical Imaging Market trends

Medical Imaging Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the increasing number of product launches by prominent vendors & technological advancements is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high costs associated with medical imaging may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical imaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical imaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical imaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical imaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ultrasound imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MRI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CT scanner imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SPECT/PET imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Canon Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

