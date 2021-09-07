Medical Imaging Market | Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Conditions to Emerge as Key Driver | Expected Growth of $ 13.49 bn by 2025
Sep 07, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical imaging market is set to grow by $ 13.49 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 6.71% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and upgrades in medical imaging modalities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The medical imaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Medical Imaging Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- X-ray Imaging
- Ultrasound Imaging
- MRI
- CT Scanner Imaging
- SPECT/PET Imaging
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the medical imaging market in the healthcare equipment industry include Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Medical Imaging Market size
- Medical Imaging Market trends
- Medical Imaging Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increasing number of product launches by prominent vendors & technological advancements is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high costs associated with medical imaging may threaten the growth of the market.
Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medical imaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medical imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medical imaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical imaging market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ultrasound imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MRI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CT scanner imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SPECT/PET imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Dental LLC
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
