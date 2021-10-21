Medical Imaging Workstations Market Size Expected to be around USD 7,200.6 Million by End of 2026 - Market Research Store

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by the Market Research Store, "Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Modality (Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Mammography, and Others), By Component (Display Units, Display Controller Cards, Visualization Software, and Central Processing Units), By Usage Mode (Thick Client Workstations and Thin Client Workstations), By Application (Clinical Review, Diagnostic Imaging, and Advanced Imaging), and By Clinical Specialty (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Imaging/Radiology, Orthopedics, Mammography, and Other Clinical Specialties): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2026" states that the global demand for the medical imaging workstations market in 2020 was approximately USD 4,808.4 Million. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 7,200.6 Million by 2026.

The medical image presents potential and key advances in science and medicines, with a high quality of images for the diagnosis of disease. The workstation of such images comprises recording, storing the results of diagnostic with help of software implanted diagnostic devices that help the health care professionals to care for the disease of interest based on the schedule of treatment. Imaging science has three lines of investigation like segmentation, visualization, and registration. The market enlargement in the global medical imaging workstations is attributed to various factors such as the mounting utilization of medical imaging workstations to keep up the information flow, healthcare records, and correct diagnosis.

Other significant aspects that are propelling the market growth include the launching of technologically higher and inexpensive systems, the developing user preference for digital platforms, the rising public-private investments to support product improvement, the escalating overall burden of target diseases, the establishment of innovative medical facilities, and the augmented product commercialization. Also, the growing knowledge concerning preventive healthcare, the favorable reimbursement policies, and the launching of highly developed devices is expected to propel the market expansion.

The global medical imaging workstations market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America. North American market is estimated for the highest market growth rate in the global medical imaging workstations owing to various factors such as the incidence of an enormous number of imaging centers, the favorable reimbursement policies, the occurrence of top market companies, the high rate of several target diseases, the rising adoption of digital platforms, and the fast adoption of technologically enhanced imaging systems in this region.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the maximum growth over the analysis period owing to the rising demand for better-quality imaging and the incidence of local market players in mounting economies such as India, China, and South Korea. Also, the increasing funds made by public and private units in the form of investments are expected to propel the regional market in the future.

Some strategic programs taken by the key players include several product launches and the growth of the product portfolio. Major market companies leading in the global medical imaging workstations market cover Pie Medical Imaging, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Capsa Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Hologic, Accuray Incorporated, Ampronix, Medicor Imaging, Alma IT Systems, NGI Group, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

This report segments the global medical imaging workstations market as follows:

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market: By Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Others

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market: By Component

Display Units

Display Controller Cards

Visualization Software

Central Processing Units

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market: By Usage Mode

Thick Client Workstations

Thin Client Workstations

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market: By Application

Clinical Review

Diagnostic Imaging

Advanced Imaging

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market: By Clinical Specialty

Oncology

Cardiology

Urology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

General Imaging/Radiology

Orthopedics

Mammography

Other Clinical Specialties

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Market Research Store