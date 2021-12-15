Medical Indicators Named Business of the Year by NJ BIZ

"I'm thrilled that our employees have been recognized for their dedication," says Joel Welde, Medical Indicators' CEO. Tweet this

Since its inception in the 1980's, Medical Indicators has proudly manufactured its clinically accurate, single-use thermometers at its headquarters in New Jersey. Over the years, Medical Indicators has worked to increase production capabilities and expand product offerings to meet the needs of its growing customer base. Now, nearly 40 years later, Medical Indicators has become the largest manufacturer of clinically accurate, single-use thermometers in the world, manufacturing all of its thermometers in the US.

Medical Indicators' thermometers, including NexTemp®, NexTemp® Ultra, TempaDOT®, and TraxIt®, provide the highest level of accuracy attainable in any thermometer on the market today. And their disposability means that once a temperature is taken, the thermometer and all of the germs are discarded along with it - virtually eliminating the risk of spreading germs and infections.

