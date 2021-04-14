Medical Indicators Partners with Maness Veteran Medical to Bring Their Innovative, Single-Use Thermometers to America's Veterans and Active Military Members

Disposing of the thermometer after use virtually eliminates the risk of spreading germs, illnesses and infections. Tweet this

"Medical Indicators has worked with VA Hospitals throughout the U.S. for many years," said Joel Welde, Medical Indicators' Chief Executive Officer, "and through this partnership, we're excited to expand our reach and provide the absolute best in patient care to even more of our nation's most deserving."

For more than 35 years, Medical Indicators' thermometers have been trusted by top physicians, national health systems and teaching institutions around the world. In an effort to further the advancement of veteran and active military care, Medical Indicators is proud to have the dedicated team at Maness Veteran Medical be their exclusive SDVOSB distributor.

Medical Indicators, Inc. (MII) is a privately-held medical device manufacturer of clinically-accurate, single-use thermometers. Since its inception in 1984, MII has been based in and manufacturing all of their thermometers at their corporate headquarters in New Jersey. MII is dedicated to excellence and innovation in the design and manufacturing of advanced tools for better patient care, and strives to be the world leader in the design, development and marketing of clinically accurate single-use thermometers.

Maness Veteran Medical (MVM), owned and operated by CEO Johnathan Maness, a disabled Navy veteran and amputee, offers the highest-quality medical and pharmaceutical products. MVM is focused on supplying the United States' VA and DoD hospitals with impeccable products and stellar customer service.

