Medical Information Market to Record 22.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Accenture Plc and Change Healthcare Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Medical Information Market is expected to increase by USD 7.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 25.02%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. The US is the key market for medical information.

Vendor Insights-

The medical information market is fragmented, and the vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key news of some of the vendors is mentioned below:

Accenture Plc - In May 2021, the company acquired Homburg and Partner, a strategic management consulting company with deep specialization in commercial strategy, sales, and pricing.

Change Healthcare Inc. - In March 2021, the company unveiled a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services Inc. to better assess and enhance the effectiveness of interventions and therapies, mainly for underserved and vulnerable populations.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - In June 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Munich, Germany-based ESG Mobility, a digital automotive engineering, R&D provider for connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles.

Regional Market Outlook

The medical information market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for medical information in North America.

North America has been recording a significant growth rate. It is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of favorable government initiatives will drive the medical information market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting Driving the Market-

The increasing adoption of EHRs is driving the growth of the medical information market. However, factors such as concerns related to data safety and security may challenge the market growth.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Medical Information Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, India, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Ergomed Plc, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., MakroCare, Parexel International Corp., and ProPharma Group Holdings LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

