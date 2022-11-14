Medical Injection Molding Machines Market to grow by USD 580.96 Mn; Plastics segment to generate maximum revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Injection Molding Machines Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 580.96 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. The medical injection molding machines market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Injection Molding Machines Market 2022-2026

This report presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. The report identifies productivity improvement offered by robotic medical injection molding machines as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increased use of cobots in the injection molding process will also be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The medical injection molding machines market covers the following areas:

Major Revenue-generating Segment

By material, the market is analyzed across segments such as plastics, rubber, and others. The market growth will be significant in the plastics segment during the forecast period. The plastic medical injection molding technique is mainly used to produce rigid plastic products. Polypropylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and high-density polyethylene are some major materials used to produce plastic medical injection molding machines. Factors such as the low cost, compatibility, and flexibility of these materials make them suitable for packaging applications. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

Key Vendors Covered

Ams Micromedical LLC: The company offers medical injection molding machines with technologies such as wire EDM with rotary axis and deep hole micro drilling.

The company offers medical injection molding machines with technologies such as wire EDM with rotary axis and deep hole micro drilling. ARBURG GmbH Co KG: The company offers medical injection molding machines such as Allrounder injection molding machines.

The company offers medical injection molding machines such as Allrounder injection molding machines. ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH: The company offers medical injection molding machines such as victory, duo, duo speed, and flexseal.

The company offers medical injection molding machines such as victory, duo, duo speed, and flexseal. HARBEC: The company offers medical injection molding machines to produce components such as blood pressure cuffs and hoses, IV components, dialysis components, reagent closures, and spinal implants.

The company offers medical injection molding machines to produce components such as blood pressure cuffs and hoses, IV components, dialysis components, reagent closures, and spinal implants. Hillenbrand Inc.: The company through its subsidiary offers medical injection molding machines such as powerpak, roboshot, q series, and c series.

The company through its subsidiary offers medical injection molding machines such as powerpak, roboshot, q series, and c series. BOLE Machinery Inc.

DKM MACHINERY CO., LTD

Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

Husky Technologies

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Medical Injection Molding Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 580.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ams Micromedical LLC, ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BOLE Machinery Inc., DKM MACHINERY CO., LTD, ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Haitian International Holdings Ltd., HARBEC, Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Technologies, KraussMaffei Group GmbH, Laszeray Technology, LLC, Proto Labs Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Tederic Machinery Co., Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Ube Corp., VEM Tooling Co. Ltd., and WITTMANN Technology GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

