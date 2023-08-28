Medical Innovator, Cellmyx Inc., Receives Health Canada MDL Clearance for Revolutionary intelliFat® BOD™ Technology

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellmyx Inc., a pioneering medical technologies company known for its commitment to advancing cosmetic surgery and regenerative medicine, is excited to announce the Health Canada Medical Device License (MDL) clearance for its groundbreaking intelliFat® BOD™ technology. This revolutionary advancement has received regulatory approval in both the United States and Canada, positioning Cellmyx as a leader in the field of orthopedic, plastic, and cosmetic surgery procedures.

Cellmyx Inc., operating under the name Millennium Medical Technologies, Inc. DBA Cellmyx Inc., is an FDA-registered manufacturer dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions for the harvesting, isolation, and deployment of PHSA 361 compliant tissue and cells. The company's focus on innovation and compliance has led to the development of intelliFat® BOD™, a cutting-edge medical appliance that utilizes a patient's own adipose tissue to support patient recovery and healing.

Greg Miles, Founder and CEO of Cellmyx Inc., stated, "We are thrilled to have received Health Canada MDL clearance for intelliFat® BOD™. This technology marks a significant leap forward in medical solutions, allowing physicians to harness the body's natural resources to enhance patient outcomes. We are committed to advancing the art of cosmetic surgery and regenerative medicine, and intelliFat® BOD™ is a prime example of our dedication to that mission."

intelliFat® BOD™ is designed to be a versatile tool for a range of surgical procedures, including, plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, and thoracic surgery. The technology is compliant with the latest guidelines from both the FDA and Health Canada, ensuring that it preserves cellular and tissue micro-architecture of adipose, eliminates residual oil emulsion and blood, and adheres to the minimally manipulated standards for Human Cell and Tissue Products.

The MDL clearance for intelliFat® BOD™ underscores Cellmyx's commitment to providing cutting-edge medical solutions that enhance patient care and surgical outcomes. The technology has already received acclaim from physicians for its innovative approach and its potential to revolutionize the fields of orthopedic, plastic, and cosmetic surgery.

