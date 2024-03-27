"MEDICAL IP, Unveiling of Digital Twin Simulation Platform at NVIDIA GTC 2024…" Jensen Huang emphasizes Omniverse Platform in his keynote

World's first NVIDIA Omniverse software in healthcare, MEDIP shows digital twin simulation tech

Digital twin and simulation of medical images using AI, recognized for its "Educational value"

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital twin-based AI solution company MEDICAL IP Co., Ltd. (CEO Joon S. Park) announced on the 22nd that it successfully participated in GTC (GPU Technology Conference) 2024, the world's largest annual conference for AI (artificial intelligence) developers, hosted by NVIDIA in San Jose, California from March 18th to 21st.

At GTC 2024, which attracted a record-breaking 300,000 visitors, MEDICAL IP was invited as an 'NVIDIA Partner' to unveil MEDIP, the AI digital twin and simulation software, as one of the premier use cases of NVIDIA Omniverse.

*Omniverse: NVIDIA's real-time 3D collaboration platform for metaverse application development.

MEDICAL IP's 'MEDIP X NVIDIA Omniverse' is a convergence platform, based on AI digital twin, which allows real-time 3D modeling of medical images in virtual space, as well as segmentation and modeling through AI. It enables users to expand the internal human body information to the metaverse for simulations without constraints of time and space.

"MEDIP" is the world's first software in healthcare to utilize NVIDIA Omniverse, providing various functions such as real-time digital twin sharing of medical images, expert quality 3D visualization, VR surgery simulation, blood flow dynamics, extension of medical images into AR/VR, and engineering analysis. At GTC 2024, MEDICAL IP's demonstration of simulating the human body in the metaverse through Omniverse garnered significant attention from GTC attendees.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang in his keynote speech mentioned specifically 'improvement of simulation with AI,' stating that realistic 3D digital twin simulation can reduce system operation errors and maximize productivity and efficiency in industries such as automotive, aviation, shipping, and healthcare.

Furthermore, Huang emphasized that next great impact of AI will be seen in healthcare. MEDICAL IP has collaborated with NVIDIA for the past three years for the implementation and application of AI and digital twin technology, successfully building the first Omniverse product in the field of healthcare. An example of the digital twin implemented through the company's technology adorned the front cover of Radiology (Aug 2023), the most impactful journal in the medical imaging field.

In response, MEDICAL IP CEO Joon S. Park stated, "The announcements at GTC 2024 provide important insights into the future direction of AI and simulation technology, opening up exciting possibilities in the field of medicine." He further expressed, "Digital twin simulation based on individual patient data requires advanced technology. Through the combination of AI digital twin software MEDIP and NVIDIA Omniverse, we can better educate medical students on patient anatomy information, provide more personalized information to patients, and provide healthcare professionals with simulation data pre and post treatment, thus achieving precision medicine."

About MEDICAL IP Co., Ltd.

MEDICAL IP is revolutionizing medical services sector ranging from education and diagnosis to prevention and surgical interventions, using digital twin-based artificial intelligence technology. Our technology and endeavor for precision medicine aim to realize prediction and prevention of more illnesses.

Our products detect body components including but not limited to lesions from medical images(CT, MR, X-ray) using AI technology and extract quantitative data such as volume and area using our accurate and precise segmentation analysis. This is core technology that sets the basis for the realization of precision medicine by enabling the prediction of the possibility of disease occurrence and monitoring of the patient progress.

For more information, visit medicalip.com .

MEDICAL IP Contact

Hyun Cho

Leader of Sales & Marketing Dept.

[email protected]

SOURCE MEDICAL IP