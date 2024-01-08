Medical Kiosks Global Market Forecast Report 2023-2026, with Profiles of Olea Kiosks, Kiosk Information System, Diebold Nixdorf, Dynatouch & Redyref Interactive Kiosks

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Jan, 2024, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Kiosks: Global Market and Forecasts 2023-2026" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the global medical kiosks market has advanced significantly. Medical kiosks represent a notable breakthrough in the field of medical technology, facilitating enhanced accessibility to healthcare services for individuals across many different patient groups. Kiosks, also known as electronic self-service machines, have emerged as convenient and efficient access to healthcare screenings for the public. Certain systems are utilized by medical facilities and healthcare professionals primarily for basic check-in purposes, while others exhibit a higher level of sophistication and functionality. Medical kiosks have the potential to offer valuable insights into an individual's overall health status, serving to identify and notify patients of any potential health concerns that may necessitate additional medical attention. Olea Kiosks, Kiosk Information System, and Diebold Nixdorf are prominent players in the field of medical technology.

The deployment of health kiosks in physical spaces such as retail health clinics and educational institutions serves to detect and alert individuals about potential health issues through early detection screening. Diagnostic tools have succeeded in identifying health concerns such as weight issues and hypertension (high blood pressure). Notably, many companies have emerged to offer supplementary screenings, thus expanding the range of early detection techniques. For example, the integration of eye testing capabilities into kiosks offers a promising opportunity for early detection of vision changes. It also eliminates the need for individuals to initially consult an optometrist or doctor. Kiosks can also
provide follow-up medical resources and other information for users seeking additional assistance.

The success of health kiosks can be attributed to their significant benefits. Kiosks facilitate patient empowerment by granting them autonomy over their health screenings, offering expedited and flexible options for completion at the patient's convenience. The implication of this statement is that patients are required to seek medical attention from their healthcare provider solely if the kiosk identifies a potential health concern. The implementation of this technology benefits both healthcare providers and patients by yielding time and cost savings.

The ability to exert control over healthcare experiences has been found to substantially reduce the seemingly intimidating nature of such encounters, thereby reducing the initial stress commonly associated with attending appointments. For many individuals, the preference for in-person visits to healthcare providers remains prevalent. However, the emergence of medical kiosks has introduced a novel approach to conducting health check-ups, which has garnered significant appeal among a substantial patient population. The market offers a diverse range of kiosks, each designed to cater to specific demographics and high-footfall environments. These kiosks come in various shapes and sizes, providing flexibility and customization options for businesses seeking to optimize their customer engagement strategies.

The "Medical Kiosks: Global Market and Forecasts 2023-2026" report offers a detailed picture of the medical kiosks market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for global medical kiosks and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market, emerging technologies, future analysis and impact of wars on the market. The report also covers market projections through 2028 and key market players.

This report discusses medical kiosks and their various resources. It covers the overall medical kiosk market, including type and end user. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is presented in the report. By type, the segment has been categorized into check-in kiosk, payment kiosk, way-finding kiosk, telemedicine kiosk, self-service kiosk and others. Based on end user, the medical kiosks market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharma stores and others.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for medical kiosks
  • Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026. and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, end user and geographical region
  • Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, and the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios
  • Review of patents, product pipeline, and ESG trends related to medical kiosks
  • Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships
  • Profiles of leading market participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  • Emerging Technologies and Developments
    • Remote Monitoring
    • Payment/Insurance Integration
    • Enhanced Cybersecurity
  • Future Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework
  • Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
  • Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
  • Impact of Israel-Palestine War on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type and End User

  • Medical Kiosks Market, by Type
    • Payment Kiosk
    • Telemedicine Kiosk
    • Check-in Kiosk
    • Self-Service Kiosk
    • Way-finding Kiosk
    • Others
  • Medical Kiosks Market, by End User
    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Laboratories
    • Pharma Stores
    • Other End-users

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 ESG Developments

  • ESG Issues in Medical Kiosks Market
  • Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact
  • Heavy Reliance on Electricity
  • ESG Performance Analysis in Medical Kiosks Market
  • Environmental Performance
  • Social Performance
  • Governance Performance
  • Case Study
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Analysis
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Diebold Nixdorf
  • Dynatouch
  • Frank Mayer And Associates
  • Kiosk Information Systems
  • Kiosks4Business
  • LG Electronics
  • Meridian Kiosks
  • NCR Voyix
  • Olea Kiosks
  • Pitney Bowes
  • Redyref Interactive Kiosks
  • Source Technologies
  • Xiphias Software Technologies
  • Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49sxzj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe DNA Data Storage Market Analysis 2024-2030 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens & Eurofins Scientific Dominate the Market

Europe DNA Data Storage Market Analysis 2024-2030 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens & Eurofins Scientific Dominate the Market

The "Europe DNA Data Storage Market - A Regional & Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to...
Global MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: Mobile-First Culture Drives MVNOs to Offer IoT Connectivity, Consumer-Centric MVNOs Dominate with Affordable Plans

Global MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: Mobile-First Culture Drives MVNOs to Offer IoT Connectivity, Consumer-Centric MVNOs Dominate with Affordable Plans

The "Global MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise), Service Type (Postpaid,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.