medical leverage™, a communications company, has been appointed to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, as the med-comm marks nearly two decades of medical communications leadership.

CARY, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- medical leverage™ is proud to be marking nearly twenty years of leadership within the medical communications community. Throughout its history, medical leverage has led its clients with insight, strategy, and a commitment to excellence. Realizing its vision of elevating healthcare communication through education, medical leverage has been selected to be a member of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies, a compilation of the nation's most successful privately held businesses.

"Each of the companies on this year's Inc. 5000 has its own tale of persistence, perseverance and pluck," says Inc. 5000.

As a brand-new member of the Inc. 5000 list, medical leverage will be listed on Inc. 5000's website.

"On behalf of everyone who works at medical leverage, I am honored and excited that medical leverage has been appointed a member of such a fast-growing, customer-focused list of privately held businesses. To be elected to the list of fastest growing companies, in our 20th year, speaks to our ability to respond to clients' ever changing needs. I am hopeful that in the years to come, our growth will continue to bring med-comm solutions to our valuable clients, with an ultimate effort to improve the quality of their patients' lives."

medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

For 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within US and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

For more information about medical leverage visit www.medicalleverage.com.

Follow medical leverage on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage.

For more information about the Inc. 5000 visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2021.

