Medical Licensing LLC Announces Revolutionary Credentialing Solution to Medical Licensing and Credentialing Challenges

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Licensing LLC has unveiled a dramatic solution to one of the most frustrating parts of a medical professional's life – the licensing process. The company's service takes the credentialing process and stands it on its ear, alleviating a significant burden in terms of paperwork and allowing physicians and other medical professionals to focus on what they do best – treating patients.

Medical Licensing LLC has unveiled a service that promises to revolutionize the medical licensing and credentialing process, providing physicians, physician assistants, and nurses with a vital solution to one of their most frustrating problems.

"Our doctor licensing service is nothing short of revolutionary," explained David Ivaniuk, the VP of the company. "We take the burden of paperwork off our clients and complete everything on their behalf. They simply need to send us their CV and we handle everything else."

It truly is that simple. A medical professional only needs to choose the licensing state, upload their CV (or fill out the physician license intake form provided on the company's site), and then wait while credentialing experts review their information and prepare the necessary paperwork.

Note that all experts are qualified to evaluate these CVs and can even help create custom solutions that help clients meet licensing requirements and guidelines if necessary. From that point, everything is automated for the client, dramatically reducing the workload and need for detailed paperwork to obtain a medical license.

While credentialing services have been available for some time, what makes MedicalLicensing.com's solution unique is the custom software that underpins the entire process.

"Our proprietary software was developed specifically for our needs," Ivaniuk added. "It allows us to speed up the licensing process even more while simultaneously improving efficiency and eliminating the chance of errors. It's a win-win for our clients."

This combination of proprietary software, qualified experts, and an ongoing commitment to delivering the highest-quality customer service are what allow Medical Licensing LLC to offer a 100% successful licensing rate.

To learn more about Medical Licensing LLC's services, bulk licensing options and other solutions, visit https://www.MedicalLicensing.com/.

About Medical Licensing, LLC: Medical Licensing LLC was formed in 2011 in an effort to address a significant need within the medical credentialing and licensing industry. Since its inception, the company has licensed over 11,000 doctors and other medical professionals.

