Medical Lifting Sling Market Trends and Forecast The global medical lifting sling market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2027

Trends, opportunities and forecast in medical lifting sling market to 2027 by product (universal slings, transfer slings, hammock slings, standing slings, seating slings, toilet slings, bariatric slings, and other slings), material (nylon, padded, mesh, canvas, and others), usage (reusable and disposable), end use (home care facilities, hospitals, elderly care facilities, and other end uses), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Medical Lifting Sling Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the medical lifting sling market looks promising with opportunities in home care, hospitals, and elderly care facilities. The global medical lifting sling market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare facilities, aging population, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and high recovery cost of injuries.



Emerging Trends in Medical Lifting Sling Market

Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of clip slings and evolution of foam padding universal slings.



Medical Lifting Sling Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the medical lifting sling market by product, material, usage, end use, and region as follows:



Medical Lifting Sling Market by Product [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Universal Slings

â€¢ Transfer Slings

â€¢ Hammock Slings

â€¢ Standing Slings

â€¢ Seating Slings

â€¢ Toilet Slings

â€¢ Bariatric Slings

â€¢ Other Slings



Medical Lifting Sling Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Nylon

â€¢ Padded

â€¢ Mesh

â€¢ Canvas

â€¢ Others



Medical Lifting Sling Market by Usage [Value ($ Million) from 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Reusable

â€¢ Disposable



Medical Lifting Sling Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Home Care Facilities

â€¢ Hospitals

â€¢ Elderly Care Facilities

â€¢ Other End Uses



Medical Lifting Sling Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

â€¢ Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o Spain

o France

â€¢ Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

â€¢ The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

List of Medical Lifting Sling Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, medical lifting sling companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the medical lifting sling companies profiled in this report include-



â€¢ Hill-Rom Holdings

â€¢ Handicare Group

â€¢ Invacare Corporation

â€¢ ArjoHuntleigh

â€¢ Guldmann

Medical Lifting Sling Market Insights



â€¢ The analyst forecasts that transfer slings will remain the largest product segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.

â€¢ Within this market, the nylon segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to greater durability, reusability, and their availability in multiple shapes and sizes.

â€¢ North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing elderly population and rising cases of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Features of Medical Lifting Sling Market



â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Medical lifting sling market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units) shipment.

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis:Medical lifting sling market size by various segments, such as product, material, usage, and end use.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Medical lifting sling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, material, usage, and regions for medical lifting sling market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the medical lifting sling.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is themedical lifting sling marketsize?

Answer:The global medical lifting sling market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2026

Q2. What is the growth forecast formedical lifting sling market?

Answer:The medical lifting sling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2026.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of themedical lifting sling market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare facilities, aging population, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and high recovery cost of injuries.

Q4. What are the major end uses or applications for themedical lifting sling market?

Answer:Home care facilities, hospitals, and elderly care facilities are the major types of medical lifting slings.

Q5. What are the emerging trends inmedical lifting sling market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of clip slings and evolution of foam padding universal slings.

Q6. Who are the keymedical lifting slingcompanies?



Answer:Some of the key medical lifting sling companies are as follows:

â€¢ Hill-Rom Holdings

â€¢ Handicare Group

â€¢ Invacare Corporation

â€¢ ArjoHuntleigh

â€¢ Guldmann

Q7. Which will be the largestproduct segment of themedical lifting sling marketin the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that transfer slings will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.

Q8. Inmedical lifting sling market, which region is expected to be the largest in the next five years?

Answer:North America is expected to be the largest region over the next five years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the medical lifting sling market by product (universal slings, transfer slings, hammock slings, standing slings, seating slings, toilet slings, bariatric slings, and other slings), material (nylon, padded, mesh, canvas, and others), usage (reusable and disposable), end use (home care facilities, hospitals, elderly care facilities, and other end uses), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the medical lifting sling market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the medical lifting sling market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this medical lifting sling market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the medical lifting sling market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the medical lifting sling market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the medical lifting sling market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the medical lifting sling market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the medical lifting sling market?



