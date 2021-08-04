Medical Manufacturing Technologies Offers End-To-End Manufacturing Solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, expanded its equipment portfolio to include micro coil winders, electrochemical and centerless grinding applications, catheter laminators, and catheter tipping, cutting, drilling and punching technologies. These new applications complement MMT's broader solution offerings as a comprehensive source for medical device manufacturing.

"As the demand for minimally invasive medical devices grows, manufacturing and production teams are challenged to increase throughput and expand R&D opportunities," said Robbie Atkinson CEO of MMT. "Our suite of integrated business solutions simplifies production through streamlined processes and state-of-the-art technologies that empower our clients to focus on innovation, and subsequently, patient well-being."

MMT develops processes and offers globally integrated support services that increase operational efficiency, production quality, and product efficacy. Its' equipment portfolio and total care solutions will be on display to run samples at MD&M West in Anaheim, CA on August 10-12, 2021. Visit booth #3101 and meet the teams from MMT, Glebar, Tridex Technology, SYNEO, CATHTIP, and Engineering By Design (EBD).

"Whether our customers are bringing a new product to market, enhancing current products, or simply looking to expand throughput and reduce waste, MMT has the solution for their challenge," says Atkinson. "We're beyond excited to share MMT with the world, a robust and comprehensive manufacturing source, built from proven brands and application expertise – ultimately focused on manufacturing to enhance patients' lives."

For more information about MMT and its subsidiaries, visit www.mmt-inc.com

ABOUT MMT

Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT) is a vertically integrated business serving the medical device manufacturing industry and beyond. The company offers process development, applications and equipment, technical solutions, and aftermarket support. MMT brands include Glebar, Tridex, SYNEO, CATHTIP, and Engineering By Design.

