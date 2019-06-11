Medical Marijuana 411 Receives American Medical Association PRA Category 1 Credit(s) TM Accreditation for an Unprecedented 10 Hour Medical Marijuana Online Activity for Medical Professionals

REDMOND, Wash., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana 411 is proud to announce the long-awaited approval for a 10 credit, medical marijuana continuing education, online accredited course aimed to help physicians, physicians assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners and pharmacists understand the science of cannabis for their medical marijuana education. Our accredited courses are also approved by the: Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) for Pharmacists' CPE credits and by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation (ANCC) for Nurses' CNE credits in addition to the 10 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits TM.

"Our commitment is to not only meet the needs of the medical community, but to also meet the needs for patients and dispensary consultant too. We will continue to author new Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses to help medical professionals understand the science of cannabis. We will also continue to work with state governments to ensure that medical marijuana education is part of the patient conversation," said Christine Nazarenus, CEO & Founder, Medical Marijuana 411.

The 10 hour CME activity is an educational overview of medical cannabis in its current legal context in the U.S. Currently there are 2.1 million registered medical marijuana patients and there are an estimated 3.5 million patients using medical marijuana nationwide. The constantly changing legal environment in which cannabis can be used in the United States has resulted in confusion for both medical professionals and patients. Currently, 33 states have legalized medical marijuana and 10 states have also legalized recreational marijuana.

Due to the lack of knowledge about the legality of discussing medical marijuana, physicians, nurses and pharmacists are hesitant to discuss with their patients. The lack of communication between the patient and physician can lead to the patient self-medicating with no guidance from a medical professional.

It is estimated that 87% of medical schools do not include the Endocannabinoid System as part of their medical curriculum.

"When a dispensary consultant (sometimes referred to as a 'budtender') has more training than some of our medical professionals, I personally believe therein lies an issue in helping patients," said Ms. Nazarenus.

"If our medical professionals cannot answer key questions referring to the research of cannabis science, well, it provides the basis and importance of the development of our courses," noted Christine. "Many times patients are leading the conversation as they talk to their medical care provider. Our medical professionals need to have the opportunity to take courses such as our Medical Marijuana Continuing Education Course to learn key concepts such as: what is the Endocannabinoid System? Do you have to get high to gain the medicinal benefits from medical marijuana? I am hearing about CBD, what is CBD? What are minor cannabinoids?"

"This course will give medical professionals the foundation to understand cannabis as a possible option for their patients and to allow that medical professional to develop their own conclusion regarding medical marijuana and if it is an option for their patients' care," Christine continued to explain. "After taking our Medical Marijuana Continuing Education course, the medical professional will have accurate, unbiased research right at their fingertips to decide."

Medical Marijuana 411 is an established leader in cannabis online education and has diligently worked to develop, unbiased, research-based certifications. The course activities have been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Medical Education Resources (MER) and Medical Marijuana 411 (MM411). MER is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians, pharmacists and nurses.

About Medical Marijuana 411

Founded in 2009, Medical Marijuana 411 is one of the first and most trusted online resources for medical cannabis education. Our community of physicians, patients, and researchers are committed to providing the very best online education platform based on peer-reviewed research for those seeking education that is research-based and unbiased.

The Advanced Learning Management System by Medical Marijuana 411 is a state-of-the-art educational platform that delivers a full array of online cannabis courses and medical marijuana certifications. We are certified by the states of Alaska and Washington, offering the Alaska Marijuana Handler Permit and the Medical Marijuana Consultant Certification program for Washington state.

Additional courses offered include: Medical Cannabis Consultant Certification (budtender certification), Advanced Medical Marijuana Certification and a myriad of courses focused on ailment specific topics such as: Pain Management, Topicals, Glaucoma, Sleep and PTSD. All the modules, webinars and podcasts in our courses are available online 24/7. This gives you the ability to schedule and complete your courses at any time. Medical Marijuana 411 will continue to develop learning modules that allow medical professionals, consultants and independent learners to gain a greater understanding of medical cannabis, cannabis-related science, substance abuse, communication skills, professional ethics and ailments, and state-specific medical marijuana laws and policies.

For more information about Medical Marijuana 411 please call Nikki Wright, COO and Co-Founder at: 844.411.0500 x814 or email: nikki@medicalmarijuana411.com

