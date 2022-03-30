Medical Marijuana Card Online: The Launch of an Industry Leading Telemedicine Company at MMJ.com

CLEVELAND, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MMJ.com is a telemedicine platform that allows medical marijuana patients to meet with a state-certified MMJ doctor via telephone or webcam. Their MMJ card service has been designed to streamline the process of a patient gaining access to receive a medical marijuana card or renewal from the comfort of their home.

THE PROBLEM

The ability for patients to obtain medical marijuana is not a simple task. A patient must sometimes drive up to six hours in their home state just to find a medical marijuana doctor who may or may not recommend the patient for a medical marijuana card. In the event the patient receives a medical marijuana card, they must return to that location for a follow up visit and then the annual medical marijuana card renewal. This is a very time consuming, difficult task for many patients with medical conditions. Not only is obtaining a medical marijuana card or renewal a challenge, it is also very costly. Some medical marijuana doctors will charge up to $400 for their medical marijuana card evaluation. A long, expensive experience to obtain a medical marijuana card has prevented many patients from being able to consider medical marijuana as a form of medication. The founders of MMJ.com know this very well, as they watched their grandfather struggle with debilitating issues, in hopes that medical marijuana was going to be obtainable in his lifetime.

THE SOLUTION

The solution is MMJ.com's proprietary medical marijuana card telemedicine software curated to assist patients in their uphill battle to get their medical marijuana card recommendation, follow up visits, and renewals. MMJ.com was carefully designed to solve this specific industry flaw and will help as many medical marijuana patients as they can. Not only is the MMJ.com telemedicine software simple to use, but it is cost effective. With medical marijuana cards and renewal evaluations priced at the marijuana industry's lowest tier, MMJ.com is proud to put patients first and foremost at all times. The medical marijuana doctors at MMJ.com are not only the best in the industry, but they genuinely care for every medical marijuana patient they evaluate. MMJ.com will help you get your medical marijuana card recommendation or renewal online, fast and stress-free.

MMJ.com serves 10 medical marijuana states with plans in the near future to expand into other telemedicine friendly MMJ states. Their medical marijuana card services are available in Pennsylvania , Ohio , New Jersey , New York , Illinois , Oklahoma , Maryland , Michigan , Arkansas , and Connecticut . Their continued efforts to streamline the MMJ card process for both patients and physicians have undoubtedly yielded great results. In less than 3 months, MMJ.com has successfully completed thousands of medical marijuana card appointments.

The medical marijuana industry in the USA is rapidly growing and so is MMJ.com's desire to become industry leaders not only in telemedicine, but the medical marijuana industry as a whole. Their mission is to democratize access to medical marijuana and empower patients with the knowledge of medicinal marijuana and its benefits.

Visit MMJ.com today to receive your medical marijuana card online.

