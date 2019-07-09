Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiaries Kannaway® and HempMeds® Announce June 2019 as the Largest Sales Bookings Month in Company History

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the company and its subsidiaries Kannaway® and HempMeds® had their largest-ever (unaudited) sales bookings month in the Company's history in June 2019. The Company also reached major milestones in its business operations.

"As we approach the mid-year mark, we are thrilled to see our growth in 2019 continue," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Our success can be attributed to the company's new management group from March 2016, handling both the Kannaway division as well as overall company-wide operations. This new team has grown monthly revenue 15 times compared to March 2016 revenue. We optimistically look at continued growth as operational activities expand into new markets during the second half of the year."

The Company also achieved significant accomplishments during the month of June, including completing the first-ever high-level stability study on a CBD hemp oil product, its subsidiary HempMeds® adding new products to its established Personal Care Line, its subsidiary Dixie Botanicals® launching a CBD sunscreen in partnership with Surface Products Corp., and its subsidiary Kannaway® becoming a member of the European Industrial Hemp Association. Kannaway® also began pre-marketing initiatives in Japan ahead of its predicted substantial growth there.

Accomplishments also include the portfolio of companies obtaining positive news coverage in several national and international news outlets including Varney & Co., Yahoo Finance, U.S. News & World Report, MarketWatch, MedPage Today, Motley Fool, WeedMaps, Elite Daily, Benzinga, and many others.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

