Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Dixie Botanicals® Secure National News Coverage in Leading Financial Publication Benzinga

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company and its subsidiary Dixie Botanicals® have secured national news coverage in leading financial publication Benzinga.

The Aug. 20, 2019, article "Everyday CBD: Sun, Sand, And SeaBD," discusses the market growth potential of cannabidiol (CBD) sunscreen products being sold at both e-commerce websites and retail stores and how this trend has been driven by the exponential expansion of the global CBD skincare industry. The article highlights the new Dixie Botanicals + Surface® CBD-Infused SPF50 Sunscreen and the many ways that CBD helps enhance traditional sunscreen ingredients to soothe and protect skin.

According to Arcview Market Research , the global cannabis industry is projected to grow to $57 billion by 2027 and the global CBD skincare market is expected to reach $384.9 million by 2024, a 40% increase from 2019. The sun protection market is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2024, according to Transparency Market Research.

In the article, Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus explains, "CBD-based sunscreen is a great product because it combines SPF protection with a wonderful moisturizer. People use this out in the desert all weekend for golf and their skin still feels soft and moist at the end of the day."

Benzinga is a leading originator of actionable financial insights for traders and investors. Its original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites such as Yahoo! Finance, MSN, CNN Money, Fox Business, MarketWatch, and more. Benzinga is the leading provider of news to the North American brokerage community.

To learn more about Dixie Botanicals and Dixie Botanicals® + Surface CBD-Infused Sunscreen, please visit https://www.dixiebotanicals.com/.

About Dixie Botanicals®

Regarded as one of the most well recognized brands in the industry, Dixie Botanicals® offers innovative hemp oil products for health-conscious consumers. Our formulation experts include scientists, clinical herbalists and nutritionists who work to integrate our hemp oil into a variety of unique products. Dixie Botanicals™ products contain naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil from the mature stalk of the industrial hemp plant. We test and analyze our products from seed to shelf, ensuring that every natural product we offer is free from contaminants and of the highest quality possible. (Click to view testing information.) For more information, visit: www.DixieBotanicals.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

