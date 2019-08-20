Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway® Honored as Stevie® Award Winners in 2019 International Business Awards®

Also, the Company's subsidiary Kannaway ® received two Stevie ® Awards – a Silver Stevie ® Award for CEO Blake Schroeder in the Executive of the Year – Health Products & Services category and a Bronze Stevie ® Award in the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year – in Canada and the U.S. category.

"Medical Marijuana, Inc. has been devoted to innovating all aspects of the CBD industry since new management took control in March 2011," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "From product innovation and development to laboratory testing, the Company has set many industry standards used to ensure safety and quality and we aim to continue to offer a variety of inventive products and delivery methods for consumers."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Stevie® Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

"I am honored to receive this international executive recognition on behalf of Kannaway and am proud of our portfolio of companies for showing the world just how fast we intend to grow," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We have accomplished a lot in the past year and our dedicated team has been essential to creating the highest-quality hemp products in the cannabis industry."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

