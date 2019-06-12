Medical Marijuana, Inc. Announces Completion of the First-Ever High-Level Stability Study on a CBD Hemp Oil Product

"We're excited to offer consumers and retail partners the transparency and security of knowing that our products are reliable and stable throughout several climatic conditions and through transportation," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Our company set the standards for many CBD testing protocols in the U.S. and intends to continue doing so with this study. Our customers strongly rely on the quality, potency and safety of RSHO-X, which has been tested in two successful pilot clinical studies. Therefore, we take it seriously to keep the quality standard criteria higher for our products and provide accurate and specific safety and expiration information."

"The results from the study provide significant evidence that RSHO-X has a shelf-life of at least 12 months at different and extreme climate conditions. This helps the company ensure to its customers and retailers that the integrity of the product will not be compromised while in transportation or while being stored for future use," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. Vice President of Project Analysis and R&D, Dr. Levan Darjania. "The purpose of this accelerated and long-term testing was to evaluate the stability profile of RSHO-X and to assess the product's performance and safety as well as the acceptability according to the FDA-ICH Guideline on stability testing."

The data obtained from this study also reveals indications about the behavior of RSHO-X™ over determined time intervals while facing the different environmental conditions to which it may be exposed from the production date until the end of its validity. The study was outsourced to one of the most qualified cGLP/cGMP compliant Contract Research Organizations (CROs) with attained ISO 17025 accreditation and certification.

During the course of the stability study, multiple samples of RSHO-X™ were exposed to various climatic zones associated environmental conditions covering the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Brazil. CBD quantitation tests were performed using fully validated, proprietary analytical UPLC-PDA and LC-MS/MS methods reflecting the specificity and selectivity toward RSHO-X™, including data elements and parameters such as accuracy, precision, repeatability, ruggedness, system suitability, linearity, specificity, dilution integrity and dynamic range. In addition to CBD monitoring and quantitation, the stability samples were tested for appearance, odor, specific gravity, viscosity, package compatibility and complete microbial test characteristics.

The test results showed that no change (more than 5%) in the CBD content and other specifications were observed and the container closure system was faultless at both long-term and accelerated test conditions.

The positive 6-month accelerated and 9-month long-term stability test results suggest that RSHO-X™ is a stable formulation. A preliminary shelf-life of 12 months was derived from the primary and supportive data. The stability testing will be continued up to 24 months. A corresponding shelf-life of 24 months is anticipated.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

