Medical Marijuana, Inc. Announces Q1 2018 as the Largest Sales Revenue Quarter in Company History: Shows Gross Revenue Increase Exceeding 190%

Total gross profits for Q1 2018 increased more than 30% as compared to Q1 2017.

Wholly-owned subsidiary Kannaway® saw the most growth from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018, with Q1 2018 revenues increasing more than 325% to $7.5 million.

The company experienced many accomplishments in Q1 including launching its newest subsidiary Phyto Animal Health, which produces and distributes cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp products for companion animals; achieving registration of its Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™) and RSHO™-Blue Label products as medicines by Paraguay's national health regulation organization (Dirección Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria); and being named a "Top Three Hemp Producer of 2018."

"In Q1 2018, we had the best revenue quarter in the history of our Company," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're excited that, with the help of our investors, spokespeople and customers, we've experienced tremendous growth and the company is positioned well for continued explosive expansion."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. also garnered positive news coverage in several national and international publications including TMZ Entertainment, Reuters, FOXNews.com, CBS' The Doctors, The Washington Post, The Street, POPSUGAR, Epicurious and more.

"This achievement showcases that Medical Marijuana, Inc. and its subsidiaries are flourishing in the fast-growing cannabis industry and will continue to be leaders in the CBD and hemp product markets," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. "Kannaway is one example of how the company's operations are growing internationally and helping the company increase its consumer base rapidly."

FIRST QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

During the first quarter of 2018, Medical Marijuana, Inc. and its subsidiaries achieved the following milestones and significant events:

1) HempMeds®

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary HempMeds® is the portfolio's predominate consumer brand and saw massive expansion and continued growth for its line of CBD hemp oil products, including the following:

Liz Carmouche , first female and first gay UFC fighter, became a spokesperson for the company

Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Jones was promoted to HempMeds® President

HempMeds® Mexico President Raul Elizalde was promoted to HempMeds® President, Latin America

HempMeds® Brasil hosted the first-ever hospital cannabis events on the benefits of CBD and provided CBD for a university study in Brazil

2) Kannaway®

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Kannaway® is the Company's premier lifestyle marketing brand and is the fastest-growing company in the direct-selling cannabis space with an exponential growth outlook for the future. The company experienced significant milestones including the following:

The company achieved sequential largest revenue months ever in January, February and March



In Europe , the company continued to flourish with an increased number of Brand Ambassadors and announced Ali Boukhatem as Director of France

FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Gross Revenue ($ in millions):

Q1 2017 – $3.6

Q1 2018 – $10.5

Gross Profit:

Q1 2017 – $2.5

Q1 2018 – $3.3

