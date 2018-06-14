Medical Marijuana, Inc. Applauds DEA's Recent Clarification on CBD; Company's Products Federally Legal

"Products and materials that are made from the cannabis plant and which fall outside the CSA definition of marijuana (such as sterilized seeds, oil or cake made from the seeds, and mature stalks) are not controlled under the CSA. Such products may accordingly be sold and otherwise distributed throughout the United States without restriction under the CSA or its implementing regulations."

The statement continued, "The mere presence of cannabinoids is not itself dispositive as to whether a substance is within the scope of the CSA; the dispositive question is whether the substance falls within the CSA definition of marijuana."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. sells hemp-derived CBD products through its distribution subsidiaries HempMeds®, Kannaway® and Phyto Animal Health. These products range from tinctures and liquids to topicals and edibles. The company was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 and the first to receive federal government import approvals in Mexico, Paraguay and Brazil.

"This is great news for the cannabis industry, especially for those who are complying with the decision made by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We urge Congress to pass the 2018 Farm Bill, which would permanently remove hemp and hemp products from the purview of the Controlled Substances Act."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

