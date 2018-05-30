Medical Marijuana, Inc. Applauds New Market Opportunities for CBD, United Nations World Health Organization Hosts 40th Expert Committee on Drug Dependence Meeting

In November 2017, Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary HempMeds® President, Latin America Raul Elizalde spoke at the 39th Expert Committee on Drug Dependence meeting where he spoke about the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) and shared his story about how CBD helped his daughter Grace become seizure-free.

"We're very excited for the World Health Organization and United Nations to make a final recommendation on CBD products after the findings revealed during this meeting," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Though the WHO declared that initial evidence from human and animal studies 'shows that its use could have some therapeutic benefits', which is a very important distinction, we're optimistic that the WHO will soon declare that CBD should not be scheduled as a drug."

Titus continued, "If this prestigious organization agrees that CBD should be sold as a nutritional supplement, it would open up many new opportunities for it to be sold in a variety of health and wellness retail locations around the world. Such a recommendation may influence a number of countries to review their regulations on CBD."

The 40th meeting of the Expert Committee on Drug Dependence will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, June 4-7, 2018. Members of the committee, including many prestigious doctors, professors and researchers, will discuss and review the entire cannabis plant, cannabis resin, extracts and tinctures of cannabis, Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC) and isomers of THC. Areas of study will include the chemistry, pharmacology, toxicology and therapeutic use of these substances.

For more information about this meeting, please visit http://www.who.int/medicines/access/controlled-substances/ecdd_40_meeting/en/.

