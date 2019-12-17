Medical Marijuana, Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

"Brooke's contributions to the Company have been extraordinary," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. "He's helped us overcome several financial obstacles that many cannabis companies face every day and he has helped us significantly improve our public reporting practices to increase transparency."

Beers was hired by Medical Marijuana, Inc. in 2017 and has since been leading the Company's accounting department, handling the Company's budget management, public financial reports, e-commerce offerings, and forecasting needs.

"Working with the Medical Marijuana, Inc. team has been an incredibly rewarding experience," said Beers. "Last December, the Brightfield Group reported that our Company represents 10 percent of the entire CBD market and I'm proud to be a part of that financial milestone and many more to come. It's encouraging to work with a large group of highly motivated professionals and claim our stake in the global CBD industry."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

