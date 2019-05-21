Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Chosen to Present Oral Comments at FDA's Public Hearing on Products Containing Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, announced today that the Company's CEO, Dr. Stuart Titus, has been chosen as one of 65 speakers to present oral comments at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)'s upcoming public hearing discussing scientific data and information about products containing cannabis-derived compounds. Titus was chosen from nearly 400 applicants and will give his oral comments between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019.

"I'm honored to be given this opportunity to speak on a national stage about why cannabidiol (CBD) as derived from industrial hemp and in its botanical form, should be allowed as a dietary supplement and food ingredient. We believe that hemp-derived CBD represents the quintessential dietary supplement and I am thrilled to speak to this before our US FDA," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

According to the FDA, the goal of the hearing is to obtain additional scientific data and other information related to cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds, both from botanical and synthetic sources, to inform our regulatory oversight of these products. Speakers at the FDA meeting will include cannabis industry pioneers, political leaders, scientists, and medical doctors who have been influential in the legalization of the industrial hemp and its derivatives.

Dr. Titus is a 10-year pioneer of the cannabis industry and has been involved in all aspects of the medical marijuana and industrial hemp industries. Through his leadership, Medical Marijuana, Inc. became the first company to deliver cannabis brands across U.S. state lines and international borders, making hemp-derived CBD available across the United States and in dozens of countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and many European nations.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

