Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO to Present on CBD Safety at Sixth Annual New York Cannabis World Congress; Subsidiary HempMeds® to Exhibit New CBD Products

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company's CEO Dr. Stuart Titus will speak on medical cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) safety at the Sixth Annual Cannabis World Congress & Wellness Expo in New York on May 30-June 1. The Company's subsidiary HempMeds® will be exhibiting at the conference and will be launching a new CBD product line.

According to the Associated Press, investors poured more than $10 billion into the North American marijuana industry in 2018, twice the total amount invested in the previous three years. Experts project that number could increase to $16 billion in 2019.

At the conference, Titus will be presenting on "Health, Wellness & Safety: What to Look for When Buying CBD," on Saturday, June 1, at 1:00 p.m. ET. His presentation will highlight the lack of U.S. testing and dosing standards that make it hard for both brands and consumers to understand what cannabis products are safe and how much people should consume. He will explain what to look for when purchasing CBD products in terms of testing benchmarks, certifications and efficacy norms.

"Our attendance at this event will help us create excitement around our new products and reach a broader audience of consumers this year," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "Our customers' product suggestions and needs are our number one priority and we plan to stay on the forefront of innovation to reach CBD consumers around the world."

At the event, HempMeds® will be sponsoring a booth to exhibit the company's portfolio of trusted and reputable CBD products including its Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™), Dixie Botanicals, and HempMeds®-branded CBD tinctures, topicals, edibles and vapes. The company will also be showcasing a soon-to-be-released Everyday Wellness line that features many exciting CBD hemp products.

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 and was the first to make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Paraguay. In 2019, HempMeds® became the first company to have its products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference (PDR) and was also one of the first to receive a Certification Seal from the U.S. Hemp Authority, a highly sought-after seal in the industry.

Pet CBD expert Ian Quinn and his dog Dante the Pitt Bull, who takes CBD, will also be at the HempMeds® booth showcasing the company's line of CBD hemp oil supplements and hemp products for cats, dogs and horses. CBD hemp oil has been researched by top veterinarians for cardiovascular, pain management, orthopedic, and mental health in animals.

The following executives will be at the booth available for interviews:

- May 30 – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and May 31 – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: HempMeds® President Todd Morrow

- May 30 – June 1 – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Pet CBD Expert Ian Quinn and Dante the Pitt Bull

- June 1 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus

Visit Hall 1A, Booth 100 and contact kathryn@cmwmedia.com to schedule any onsite interviews.

For more information about HempMeds, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

