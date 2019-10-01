Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO to Speak at Hemp for the Future Event in Reykjavík, Iceland

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stuart Titus will be presenting at the Hemp for the Future educational event in Reykjavík, Iceland, on Oct. 1-2.

The event will serve as a platform for Icelandic consumers and entrepreneurs to learn about the many potential business opportunities and wellness benefits that hemp and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) could bring to their country. Medical doctors, scientists, hemp farmers, and patients will share their knowledge on the current industry landscape and future of hemp.

"Medical Marijuana, Inc. is one of the hemp industry's leaders on the forefront of developing new international markets, and I am excited to have the opportunity to help pioneer educational efforts in a promising new market such as Iceland," Titus said. "Though the Icelandic hemp market is still in its infancy, we are optimistic that with more events like Hemp for the Future, we can help make a positive shift in legislation and public opinion."

Dr. Titus' presentation will highlight the history of hemp and how the widespread acceptance of the plant has positively shifted in the U.S. and throughout the world in the past 10 years. Janne Heimonen, Managing Director of the Company's Kannaway® Europe division, will also present at the event about the hemp industry's rapid development throughout Europe.

According to New Frontier Data, the global hemp market reached $3.74 billion in 2018 and, with a CAGR of 20%, is expected to reach $5.73 billion by 2020. Industry experts and leaders hope that Iceland will become a new major contributor to the global market's growth as more Icelandic citizens become further educated on the plant.

The Company's subsidiary Kannaway® was recently featured in an article in Fréttablaðið, the largest newspaper in Iceland, on the topic of hemp and CBD. In the article, the Company is quoted informing readers that hemp is creating great opportunities for agriculture, industrial products, dietary supplements, and in various other areas of daily life.

To learn more about the Company and its global expansion efforts, please visit https://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com/.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

