Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship CBD Oil RSHO-X™ Clinical Study Results Show Promise

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that a clinical study conducted in Mexico using its Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ cannabidiol (CBD) oil has been completed and published in the EC Neurology (ECNE) , an internationally peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles related to worldwide research in neuroscience.

"We are encouraged by the study's results and look forward to understanding more about CBD's potential effects as we continue to conduct research on this topic," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "There are many people who are already using our products to experience a variety of health and wellness benefits. We believe that with the added assurance of these results, there will be many other people who may take interest in our products."

"For many children, there are countless pharmaceutical drugs that either don't work for them or produce a variety of harmful side effects," said Dr. Carlos G. Aguirre-Velázquez, a globally recognized pediatric neurologist and lead researcher on the study. "We are optimistic that this study will be one of many that showcases the potential for hemp CBD oil to be safe and useful."

This is just one example of the Company's dedication to furthering innovative research within the cannabis industry. In 2019, Medical Marijuana, Inc. completed a one-year stability study in compliance with FDA/ICH guidelines on RSHO®-X and found that the product showed no change (less than 5%) in the CBD content, viscosity, package compatibility and complete microbial characteristics.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies , Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

