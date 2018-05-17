Medical Marijuana, Inc. Garners International News Coverage on Leading News and Pop Culture Website BuzzFeed

A May 13, 2018, article on the BuzzFeed website entitled "What Is CBD Oil An Why Are People So Into It? A Guide" talks about the many health and wellness benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) and quotes Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus throughout on how CBD works and the research that is being done to provide evidence for its many uses. The article also quotes Dr. Titus on the legal landscape of CBD and its fluctuating prices on world markets.

The top news and lifestyle website, which boasts an audience of over 18 million unique global monthly views, is targeted at millennial consumers, pop culture enthusiasts and busy professionals looking for an all-inclusive place to get their news.

"It was a privilege to be interviewed by this publication and help inform consumers on the ins and outs of CBD and help them understand why they should be taking it," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that article can clear up some misconceptions of CBD and spread acceptance of the entire cannabis plant."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

