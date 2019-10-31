Medical Marijuana, Inc. Hires Tyler Whatcott as Chief Technology Officer

"Tyler shows great promise in leading the technological operations of our Company as he has already proven his capabilities in leading several successful IT departments at well-established and recognized companies," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We welcome his new perspective on how technology will continue to shape our Company's offerings as we continue to lead the cannabis industry in innovation."

Whatcott previously served as the Senior Director of IT Applications at several large firms. He holds over 10 years of experience leading and managing technology-related projects on both national and global levels. In his new role with Medical Marijuana, Inc., Whatcott will focus on enhancing the Company's many new and redesigned brand websites to increase ROI and improve the consumer experience.

"Medical Marijuana, Inc. has been a major player in the industry for a decade now and I'm eager to join such a hard-working team that is on a mission to improve global wellness," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. Chief Technology Officer Tyler Whatcott. "I plan to use my previous professional experiences to help optimize the Company's consumer-facing entities and make it easier for people to interact with the Company and its brands."

According to Google, search rates for the cannabis compound cannabidiol (CBD) grew 160% from 2017 to 2018 and are expected to increase another 117% this year compared to 2018. Recent reports from the Brightfield Group estimate that worldwide cannabis sales are expected to soar from $591 million in 2018 to as high as $22 billion by 2022.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

