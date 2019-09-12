Medical Marijuana, Inc. Major Investment Company AXIM® Biotechnologies Begins GMP Manufacturing Of Cannabinoid-Based Gum With Dronabinol For Use In Upcoming Clinical Studies

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . (OTC: MJNA) ("the Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its major investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ("AXIM® Biotech" or "AXIM") (OTCQB: AXIM) has begun manufacturing its cannabinoid-based chewing gum with dronabinol, a synthetic form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The chewing gum, manufactured through AXIM's contract manufacturer, Eurofins Amatsigroup in Belgium, is intended for use in AXIM's upcoming clinical studies on cannabis as a treatment for chemotherapy-related symptoms.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 650,000 cancer patients in the U.S. receive chemotherapy each year with an average cost of $100,000 per patient per year. Symptoms that many chemotherapy patients experience include a weakened immune system, pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

"Medical Marijuana, Inc. has always supported the efforts of AXIM to conduct research that allows them to provide those in need with innovative delivery mechanisms," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We look forward to the findings of AXIM's upcoming dronabinol chewing gum studies and understanding how it may help those undergoing chemotherapy."

In the coming months, AXIM intends to conduct a bioequivalence study between its chewing gum with dronabinol and FDA-approved capsules containing dronabinol – and later provide evidence that the dronabinol chewing gum can serve as an alternative to orally ingested dronabinol for the treatment of symptoms associated with chemotherapy.

"Our unique delivery mechanism allows our products to enter the body through the oral mucosa, bypassing the liver and allowing for greater bioavailability," said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. "Through these studies, we want to show the bioequivalence of our dronabinol gum to already FDA-approved synthetic THC products so that we can offer it to chemotherapy patients through our proven and convenient delivery mechanism."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Along with building a robust intellectual property portfolio, AXIM is focused on clinical development programs that bring more efficacy and/or lower side effects than existing alternatives and require small to medium budgets and timelines to bring to market which presents a high added-value to the pharmaceutical field.

AXIM's flagship product, MedChew® with dronabinol, is planned to undergo a bioequivalence study in the near future to fast track through FDA as an alternative delivery mechanism. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

