Medical Marijuana, Inc. Major Investment Company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. Moves Forward on Oral Healthcare Line With Cannabinoid Product Supply Agreement

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company's major investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ("AXIM"), a world leader in cannabinoid research and product development, has signed a cannabinoid product supply agreement with Impression Healthcare Limited ("Impression"). The agreement states that AXIM will supply its patented toothpaste and mouthwash containing cannabidiol (CBD) for Impression's clinical trial for the treatment of periodontitis.

"Medical Marijuana, Inc. is proud to be a cannabis industry leader. As part of that leadership, we aim to set an example by aiding in the research deeply needed throughout the industry," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "AXIM's agreement with Impression Healthcare to provide the necessary materials for a clinical trial on CBD for the indication of periodontitis continues our dedication to research."

The supply agreement is in preparation for a clinical trial testing the effectiveness of CBD in treating periodontitis, to be performed at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.

In accordance with the agreement, AXIM will supply the first batch of its patented toothpaste and mouthwash products containing CBD, along with associated placebo units for Impression to perform a randomized control clinical trial.

"Periodontitis affects people in every part of the globe and we aim to provide a natural and easily accessible treatment for those suffering from the disease," said AXIM CEO John W. Huemoeller II. "AXIM has seen great success in using oral delivery systems for treatment with its patented cannabinoid-based chewing gum and looks forward to expanding its ability to treat a variety of indications through our recent patent for toothpaste and mouthwash containing CBD and CBG."

Oral diseases are the most common noncommunicable diseases across the globe according to the World Health Organization . The World Health Organization also estimates severe periodontal disease to be the 11th most common disease worldwide.

Impression Healthcare Limited is an innovative healthcare company that sells customized oral devices both direct-to-consumer and via the company's growing B2B preferred practitioner network of dentists. With its own laboratory in Victoria, Australia, Impression offers best-in-class teeth protection and helps its customers to combat bruxism, snoring, mild-to-moderate sleep apnea and teeth discoloration with custom-fitted oral devices.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Along with building a robust intellectual property portfolio, AXIM is focused on clinical development programs that bring more efficacy and/or lower side effects than existing alternatives and require small to medium budgets and timelines to bring to market which presents a high added-value to the pharmaceutical field.

AXIM's flagship product, MedChew® with dronabinol, is planned to undergo a bioequivalence study in the near future to fast track through FDA as an alternative to approved Marinol. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

