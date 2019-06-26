Medical Marijuana, Inc. Major Investment Company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc.'s Cannabinoid Oral Care Products Registered For Use In Clinical Trials Through Australian Healthcare Partner

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA ) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that products from the Company's major investment company AXIM ® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM) ("AXIM® Biotech," "AXIM"), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, were included in registration for clinical trials through the Australian and New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry. The products will be used during the trial are part of AXIM's patented oral care line and include its cannabinoid-based mouthwash and toothpaste.

"There is no doubt that the CBD industry, as with any scientific field, could benefit greatly from additional research. We are proud to take part in this clinical trial with AXIM's patented oral care products to further prove the efficacy of the company's products," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

The trials were registered by Impression Healthcare Limited ("Impression"), Australia's largest home dental impression company, which plans to conduct a phase 2a randomized controlled clinical trial to evaluate the clinical safety and efficacy of the products on 40 people suffering from gingivitis and gum disease. Trial participants will use the toothpaste and mouthwash three times a day over 30 days and will be monitored for gum inflammation and overall gum health.

According to Impression, about 20 percent of the Australian population suffers from moderate to severe gum disease – equating to around five million people. In residents 55 or older, the number of those suffering from gum disease in the country increases to an estimated 40 percent.

"AXIM's patented oral care line contains our proprietary combination of CBD and CBG to maximize efficacy," said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. "Working with Impression to provide our products for clinical trials both adds to the credibility of CBD throughout the world as it continues to gain popularity and also allows us to continue researching our products through a cost-effective and efficient method."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc.

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM ) is a world leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Along with building a robust intellectual property portfolio, AXIM is focused on clinical development programs that bring more efficacy and/or lower side effects than existing alternatives and require small to medium budgets and timelines to bring to market which presents a high added-value to the pharmaceutical field.

AXIM's flagship product, MedChew® with dronabinol, is planned to undergo a bioequivalence study in the near future to fast track through FDA as an alternative to approved Marinol. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

