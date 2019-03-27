Medical Marijuana, Inc. Portfolio Company AXIM® Biotechnologies Receives New U.S. Patent Issuance for Topical Cream Containing Cannabinoids

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, announced that its portfolio company AXIM® Biotechnologies ("AXIM® Biotech" or "AXIM") (OTCQB: AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, has received the issuance of a Notice of Allowance for a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on a method to treat atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, using a topical cream containing cannabinoids - specifically cannabidiol ("CBD") and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The USPTO granted this allowance from AXIM's patent application 16/106,524 filed on August 21, 2018.

"As a large investor in AXIM, we are proud to see the company expand their intellectual property protection as they develop this innovative topical cream that aims to treat atopic dermatitis among other skin conditions," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with AXIM as they research the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids and launch additional products that look to transform both the cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets."

AXIM's topical cream is projected to be one of the first CBG products available on the market and will be formulated with cannabinoids and utilize the company's proprietary combination of CBG and CBD. With this patent allowance, AXIM has formulated a topical cream for relief of itching, pain and inflammation that often accompany atopic dermatitis.

"Research has shown evidence that both CBD and CBG provide anti-inflammatory and pain relief benefits," said John W. Huemoeller, CEO of AXIM Biotech. "Our proprietary blend of CBG and CBD is the ideal combination for harnessing these benefits. This product will aim to provide consumers with a topical cream for the $5 billion atopic dermatitis treatment market."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM ) is a world leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products. Along with building a robust intellectual property portfolio, AXIM is focused on clinical development programs that bring more efficacy and/or lower side effects than existing alternatives and require small to medium budgets and timelines to bring to market which presents a high added-value to the pharmaceutical field.

AXIM's flagship products include MedChew® with Dronabinol, which is planned to undergo a bioequivalence study to fast track through FDA as an alternative to approved Marinol; CanChew® RL, which is planned to undergo clinical trials for treatment of restless leg syndrome; and MedChew Rx®, a combination cannabidiol (CBD)/tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) functional, controlled-release chewing gum that is planned to undergo clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity associated with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

