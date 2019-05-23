Medical Marijuana, Inc. Portfolio Company Kannalife, Inc. Publishes New Research on CBD and Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company's portfolio company Kannalife, Inc. (OTC: KLFE) ("Kannalife"), a biopharmaceutical company leading innovation in research, development and discovery of natural and novel biomimetic cannabinoid therapeutic agents, published its research findings around Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) in the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience.

According to Market Study Report, LLC, the global market for the treatment of symptoms associated with CIPN is expected to hit $1.88 billion by 2024 . Kannalife is targeting clinical trials for KLS-13019, its proprietary CBD-like molecule, as a therapeutic for CIPN to begin in Q2 2020.

"CIPN affects the lives of up to 30 to 40 percent of patients undergoing chemotherapy and we are proud to support Kannalife in actively researching to find an alternative treatment option for these patients," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

The paper, titled " Knockdown siRNA Targeting the Mitochondrial Sodium-Calcium Exchanger-1 Inhibits the Protective Effects of Two Cannabinoids Against Acute Paclitaxel Toxicity ," compares cannabidiol (CBD) and Kannalife's proprietary CBD-like molecule KLS-13019 and its effects on the mitochondrial sodium-calcium exchanger-1. The paper details the protective action of both molecules against this exchanger, known to increase calcium levels in patients taking the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel.

Kannalife worked on this research under a grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse it received in 2017. The grant allows for research into the development of KLS-13019 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and drug dependence. According to the grant, Kannalife is researching significant advancements in identifying the specific mechanisms that induce CIPN, application of that knowledge to design novel treatment strategies for neuropathic pain and applying those treatment strategies to reduce or replace prescription opioid use and decrease prescription opioid abuse.

"At Kannalife, we continue to push the boundaries on scientific discovery in developing treatment alternatives for diseases like CIPN with unmet medical needs," said Kannalife CCO Thoma Kikis. "We are extremely excited with the potential of KLS-13019 and look forward to the future discoveries by our skilled team of scientists."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. The Company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™(RSHO™) is one of the top three cannabis brands in the U.S., according to Forbes , and the Company was also named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

About Kannalife Inc.

Kannalife Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leading innovation in research, development, and discovery of natural and novel biomimetic cannabinoid therapeutic agents. The Company is focused on the development of proprietary cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-like molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company's Twitter page at @Kannalife.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

