Medical Marijuana, Inc. Portfolio Investment Company Kannalife, Inc. Secures New INCI Name for Its Prospective Anti-Inflammatory and Antioxidant Ingredient Atopidine™

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its portfolio investment company Kannalife, Inc. ("Kannalife") (OTC: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of cannabinoid therapeutics, received a designated International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) name for its patent-pending molecule and flagship consumer product to be sold under the trademark Atopidine™.

The International Cosmetic Ingredient Nomenclature Committee assigned the INCI name "Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine" ("LEA") to Atopidine™, one of Kannalife's leading novel cannabidiol (CBD)-like molecules.

"For more than a decade we have been recognized as a leader in the cannabis industry and we plan to continue with such a reputation as our portfolio investment company Kannalife receives this internationally recognized name for its new CBD-like molecule," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Research and innovation are at the top of our priority list and we look forward to witnessing the many breakthroughs Kannalife is able to achieve this year."

INCI names are systematic names internationally recognized to identify cosmetic ingredients. They are developed by the International Nomenclature Committee (INC) and published by the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) in the International Cosmetic Ingredient Dictionary and Handbook, available electronically as wINCI. Oversight for the INCI program is provided by PCPC as part of its mission to support the identification of the composition of personal care products, and publication of this information in a worldwide science-based Dictionary. The safety and suitability of ingredients intended for cosmetic products is the responsibility of the finished product manufacturer, consistent with the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction in which the product is marketed.

"We believe the INCI name assignment is one of the most important steps forward in the commercialization of Atopidine," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife. "Having an INCI name such as LEA will help advance our go-to-market strategy by providing transparency, clear product labeling and the orderly dissemination of scientific information to the medical community, scientists and consumers."

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary and patented cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-like molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company's Twitter page at @Kannalife.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

