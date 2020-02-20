Medical Marijuana, Inc. Portfolio Investment Company Kannalife, Inc. Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Chinese-Issued Patent

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that China has issued Chinese Patent CN106456573B (the "Patent") specific to "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy" to its portfolio investment company Kannalife, Inc. ("Kannalife") (OTC: KLFE). The Patent strengthens Kannalife's patent portfolio of cannabidiol (CBD)-like molecules.

Kannalife's intellectual property estate of CBD-like molecules ("KLS Family"), which is led by KLS-13019, are capable of acting as neuroprotective agents and have the potential to reverse chemotherapy induced neuropathic pain. Under the Patent, Kannalife will further explore the application and potential of its new molecular entities (NMEs) across disease indications marked by neurodegeneration, oxidative stress, and chronic pain.

"We're proud of Kannalife's team for the amount of significant progress they've made with KLS-13019 over the past few years," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "As the FDA and other national regulatory bodies call for more cannabis and cannabinoid-related research studies in 2020, this new patent furthers Kannalife as a global research leader in the emerging field of cannabinoid therapeutics. We believe that life sciences funds should take notice here as Kannalife is a leading med-chem company in this space."

The issued Patent is part of the dramatically increasing intellectual property estate of the global WIPO/PCT Patent WO2015/106108A2 titled "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy" (the "PCT Patent"). Since the 2015 filing of the initial PCT Patent, Kannalife has received patent approval across three significant global markets:

U.S. Patent 9,611,213 "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy,"

"Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy," U.S. Patent 10,004,722 "Method for treating hepatic encephalopathy or a disease associated with free radical mediate stress and oxidative stress with novel functionalized 1,3-benzene diols,"

"Method for treating hepatic encephalopathy or a disease associated with free radical mediate stress and oxidative stress with novel functionalized 1,3-benzene diols," Japanese Patent JP6486950B2 "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy," and

"Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy," and Russian Patent RU2676475C2 "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy."

"China's increasingly open marketplace, as well as its commitment to the production of ethical pharmaceuticals, has fueled the country's growth in healthcare. China rapidly grew into the world's second-biggest drug market in 2018 and is estimated to reach $137 billion in sales by 2030," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife.

About KLS-13019

KLS-13019 is Kannalife's leading proprietary investigational CBD-like product for the potential treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). KLS-13019 has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. It's safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary and patented cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-like molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company's Twitter page at @Kannalife .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

