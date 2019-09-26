Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reaches One-Year Milestone in High-Level CBD Hemp Oil Stability Study

"Our consumers and retail partners deserve the transparency and security of understanding how stable and dependable our products are throughout numerous climatic conditions and transportation scenarios," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "This long-term study illustrates our deep commitment to creating and distributing safe, high-quality products to consumers worldwide and we aim to continue conducting similar studies in the future with our other industry leading CBD products."

The stability study tested multiple samples of RSHO-X™ while being exposed to various environmental conditions that may be experienced in various locations throughout the world. The samples, which were tested for appearance, odor, specific gravity, viscosity, package compatibility, and complete microbial characteristics, showcased that the product is stable at the end of a one-year time period and has identical CBD concentrations to what existed at the beginning of the study.

The study was outsourced to one of the most qualified cGLP/cGMP compliant Contract Research Organizations (CROs) with attained ISO 17025 accreditation and certification.

It was performed using fully validated, proprietary analytical UPLC-PDA and LC-MS/MS methods reflecting the specificity and selectivity toward RSHO-X™, including data elements and parameters such as accuracy, precision, repeatability, ruggedness, system suitability, linearity, specificity, dilution integrity, and dynamic range.

The test results showed no change (no more than 5%) in the CBD content and other specifications were observed and the container closure system was faultless at both long-term and accelerated test conditions.

The positive 12-month, long-term stability test results suggest that RSHO-X™ is a stable formulation. The stability testing will be continued for up to 24 months and a corresponding shelf-life of 24 months is anticipated.

To learn more about the study or Medical Marijuana, Inc., please visit: www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

